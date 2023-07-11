Are stiff joints affecting your pet this winter?

By Sponsored

Arthritis is a debilitating condition and can cause a lot of pain and discomfort for your pet. Unfortunately, the cold affects older pets and those with mobility issues even more.

Early detection of this condition and the right management approach, including food, can help reduce pain, inflammation and prevent further joint degradation.

This winter Hill’s Pet Nutrition is offering pet parents an opportunity to receive a FREE BAG of Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food worth up to R1 765.00*, if you meet the below criteria:

You have taken your pet to a participating veterinarian and they diagnose your pet with arthritis

Your pet has not tried Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d, j/d Reduced Calorie, Metabolic + Mobility or k/d + Mobility before

Your pet is older than 1 year

89% of pet parents who have participated in the Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food initiative, for pets with arthritis, saw an improvement in their pet’s mobility in just 21 days.

“Even though our pets are unable to tell us when they are in pain, their behaviour can indicate joint pain,” says Dr Guy Fyvie, Veterinary Affairs Manager for Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

If your pet is showing any of the below symptoms, it’s recommended you take your pet to the vet for a check-up and assessment. He says pet parents should be on the lookout for:

Difficulty getting up after lying down for extended periods of time, stiffness, limping, just slowing down and ‘slipping’ on smooth floors

Increased irritability and general grumpiness

Reluctance to climb up or down the stairs or jump in the car

Swollen joints and excessive licking over a sore joint

Loss of muscle mass (especially on the affected limb)

Not expressing usual enjoyment when playing or going for walks

Sleeping more than usual

Grooms with difficulty

Fyvie says that he is confident that pet parents will see a vast improvement in their pets ability to run, walk and jump more easily after feeding Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food.

Pet parents who receive a free bag of food will also be sent a coupon for 25% off their next purchase of any Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food.

This offer is limited to one free bag per household. The cost of the vet consultation does not form part of the offer and is for the pet parent’s own account. This offer is available while stocks last. View the full terms and conditions here.

*This is the recommended selling price of a 12kg Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility bag as at 27th March 2023. The Recommended Selling Price is a recommendation only and the retailer/wholesaler is under no obligation to comply with this recommendation.