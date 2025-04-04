Voice-activated Valor panic app aimed at enhancing safety

Once users (on both iOS and Android phones) have downloaded the Valor Super App, they set a ‘panic’ custom command phrase.

As crime continues to plague many communities across South Africa, Valor has joined the ranks of other safety apps in the country with one advantageous feature.

While the Namola app, Gauteng e-Panic Button, and MySaps have all the necessary safety functions, Valor is the only voice-activated panic Super App.

Personal security

BYY Strategic Services, which launched the app, said Valor is the next level of personal security.

CEO Amanda Rogaly said Valor is the first patented voice-activated panic Super App “not just in South Africa, but in the world.”

“Voice activation makes for enhanced safety, Rogaly explains. “Because the app is voice-activated, you are able to alert our armed response and medical emergency teams as soon as you become alert to a threat or danger, minimising the risk of abduction, theft or other serious crime.”

Security apps

Rogaly adds that although there has been an increase in the number of panic and security apps available due to rising crime rates, many of these have shortcomings.

“For example, a criminal is unlikely to wait while their victim fumbles for their phone to press a panic button before committing the crime. Moreover, it is common for people to forget details like a pin number or manual code to enter on their phone or banking app when faced with extreme stress.”

‘Panic phrase’

She said this is the phrase to be used if they find themselves in a potentially dangerous or high-alert situation.

“All you have to do is say the phrase, and your phone will dispatch response teams to your exact real-time location. The control room will also monitor ambient sounds via the app to assess your situation, providing details to emergency and armed response services while they are en route to your exact location.”

Banks

Rogally said the app’s real-time tracking means that it can provide a safeguard even in situations where a user might feel uncomfortable, such as when using e-hailing services, which have recently come under the spotlight because of crimes committed against riders by drivers.

“The app also notifies your bank when your safety has been compromised, alerting fraud departments so that they can initiate protocols to protect the banking accounts on your phone.

“Although facial recognition was heralded as a major breakthrough in terms of banking and security, the reality is that criminals can gain access to victims’ bank accounts simply by holding their phones to their faces – but Valor now offers a solution that lessens the financial implications of having your accounts accessed,” Rogaly said

Partners

BYY Strategic Services has partnered with some of South Africa’s banks and with the largest emergency control room in the country, so users receive immediate support from more than 22,000 security and emergency responders throughout the country.

“All control room agents are highly trained and multilingual. Valor harnesses AI to educate and support members, but, when it comes to something like personal safety, many people prefer to speak to a human who can offer trust and reliability,” Rogaly said.

