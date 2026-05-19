Clairvoyant predicts global ‘collapse and rebuild’ by 2028

Clairvoyant says tarot cards point to major global change ahead and the collapse of outdated systems by 2028.

The world already feels like it is wobbling under the weight of war, political division, economic pressure and all of us, mentally exhausted by endless bad news cycles.

But according to Benoni clairvoyant Samantha Celeste of Heavenly Healing, the next few years may push people even further into uncertainty, as global systems begin straining under pressure that can no longer be ignored.

Celeste read the cards on global events and social changes stretching into 2028. While tarot readings remain symbolic rather than scientific prediction, Celeste said the spread repeatedly gave messages about acceleration, division, emotional strain and eventual rebuilding after what she described as the collapse of outdated structures.

According to Celeste, the first signs begin emerging almost immediately and continue over the next few months as global events gather pace.

“Everything suddenly just moves faster,” she said. “People are already feeling overwhelmed, but there’s this sense that situations across the world start escalating at a speed where people emotionally battle to process everything happening around them.”

The world picks up speed

It is an acceleration that eventually gives way to a period centred around survival and rebuilding during the latter part of 2026.

Celeste shared that themes of community, resilience and ordinary people depending more heavily on each other came through strongly during the reading.

“The feeling was survival,” she shared. “Not necessarily disaster movie survival, but emotional survival, financial survival and communities trying to support each other while bigger systems struggle.”

Celeste said that the reading also suggested that the beginning of 2027 could bring increased exposure around issues that may currently remain hidden from public view.

Celeste said there is a strong sense that people are beginning to see institutions, governments, and even personal relationships differently.

“There’s a turning point coming where things hidden in the dark eventually come into the light,” she said. “People start questioning what they’ve believed for a very long time.”

The Madlanga commission, locally, seems to be at the genesis of this.

As 2027 progresses, Celeste said that division and difficult choices become increasingly prominent. She shared that the reading repeatedly returned to themes involving fractured alliances and people reconsidering where they stand politically, emotionally and spiritually.

“People are going to be forced into making choices,” she said. “There’s this feeling that neutrality becomes harder and harder because everyone starts reassessing what they stand for.”

People will reassess what they stand for

Toward the end of 2027, however, the tone of the reading became noticeably darker. Celeste said conflict surrounding information and communication appeared repeatedly throughout the spread, accompanied by a strong sense of mental and emotional exhaustion to boot, possibly a soupçon more than where the world is at right now.

“The mental strain feels very heavy,” she explained. “People stop knowing what information to trust anymore, and there’s confusion everywhere. It feels emotionally exhausting.”

Ancient symbolism points to future change. Picture: Supplied

In more ways than one, the deep fakes and misinformation that social media delivers, and will continue to drive hard, will contribute to this general state of being. She also said that it will signal a return to trusted, traditional media outlets for truth-telling and news sharing.

The most dramatic part of the reading covered a period between late 2027 and early 2028, during which Celeste said the imagery in the cards repeatedly depicted structural collapse followed by rebuilding.

“What came through strongly was the collapse of systems that people have clung to for too long,” she said. “There’s resistance to change, but eventually certain structures simply cannot continue the way they have been.”

Major change to the global order

Despite the ominous tone of parts of the reading, Celeste said the message is not entirely bleak. She said that collapse within tarot symbolism is often linked to rebuilding and transformation rather than simple destruction.

“People hear collapse and immediately panic,” she said. “But rebuilding also forms part of the process. Sometimes things fall apart because they were never stable to begin with.”

She added that the reading ultimately showed change rather than finality.

“The world is changing whether people are ready or not,” she said. “The feeling from the cards is that humanity is reaching a point where old ways of living and thinking are no longer sustainable. And it’s finally coming to a head. Change is on the near-term horizon.”