N3 highway between Gauteng and KZN reopened after truck blockade

It's unclear what grievances the truck driver had that led to the blockade.

The N3 toll road between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been reopened following a truck blockade.

Earlier on Friday, multiple trucks obstructed the Harrismith North Interchange (I/C 34), causing massive traffic congestion and backlogs.

It’s unclear what grievances the truck drivers had that led to the blockade.

Lanes open

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra said all lanes had been reopened following a multi-truck obstruction near 42 Hill, Harrismith.

“Road users are advised to expect continued traffic congestion and delays in the area while the traffic backlog is being cleared.”

Caution

Dhoogra urged motorists to approach the area with caution.

“Please remain patient and drive with extra caution until mobility is fully restored. N3TC extends its gratitude to road users and their partners in the road incident management system for their support under difficult conditions.”

Traffic congestion

On Thursday, motorists travelling to the East Rand via the N3 highway were urged to take alternative routes due to an almost hour-long delay.

The delay followed a truck overturning and spilling its load on the northbound N3 at the ramp to the eastbound N12, at Gillooly’s Interchange, on Thursday morning.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Millicent Xaba said the ramp was closed for clean-up operations.

Traffic was diverted to the R24 westbound to the Concord off-ramp. One motorist told The Citizen that she made a U-turn and went back home as traffic was severely congested.

Road closure

Meanwhile, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has informed motorists of a road closure on Tom Jones Road in Benoni.

“This closure is due to maintenance work at the Lakeside Mall bridge. The maintenance starts at 8am to 6pm daily from 10 to 12 April 2026,” said Lerato EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane.

“Motorists travelling along Tom Jones Street will be diverted via Mowbray Avenue, then over Bunyan Street and left at Kimbolton Avenue to reconnect with the normal route.”

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution.