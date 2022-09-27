Daily hacks: How to keep your toilet clean, fresh and stain free

Citizen Reporter

Cleaning up is generally a dreaded chore but no other chore is dreaded more than cleaning toilets. However, with a solid game plan and some hacks, you can get through that dreaded toilet cleaning in no time flat.

Cleanipedia, advises cleaning the toilet regularly because stains are more difficult to remove when they are old.

To start, you would need the right tools.

This includes items like; disposable gloves, a toilet brush, a cleaning product, some paper towels, or other disposable cloths or sponges.

According to Cleanipedia, it is best to use a sponge or towel that you can throw away after use as you don’t want to reuse a sponge from the toilet in another area of the home.

The site advises using hot water only.

Begin by wiping off any exterior dirt with a cloth.

“Using toilet cleaner, spray the outside parts, such as the tank and the handle, and wipe them clean. Move on to the toilet lid and the outside parts of the bowl.”

Moving on to the bowl, use a top-down approach, starting with the rim first.

“Apply some toilet cleaner to the inside of the rim and start scrubbing, using a toilet brush or a cloth. Keep in mind that some toilet cleaners might need to soak for a little while, so make sure to read the instructions to know how long you can wait to move on to scrubbing the inside of the toilet bowl.”

Don’t forget the tank

Cleaning website, This Old House suggests cleaning your toilet tank twice a year to avoid mildew, rust, and grime to prevent a buildup of minerals that can damage the parts.

Unlike the bowl which might need specialised products, the tank only needs ​​vinegar.

Vinegar is an inexpensive, natural cleaner that dissolves a range of bathroom offenders, including toilet tank rust.

Begin by removing the tank cover and place it gently on a towel on the floor. Without draining out the water, pour white vinegar into the tank, stopping at least an inch below the top rim.

Let the vinegar-water solution sit for 12 hours to dissolve mineral deposits, rust, and mildew.

Flush a couple of times to remove the vinegar from the tank.

Next, turn off the toilet’s water valve, usually located near the floor. Flush again to completely drain the water from the tank.

Using a scrub brush, clean the inside of the tank’s walls to eliminate gunk and buildup. Wipe down the metal parts with a sponge to remove any rust.

If the tank walls still look dirty, spray an all-purpose cleaner (choose one that is safe for not just the toilet tank but one that is safe to use on plastic and metal) onto the inside walls. Let it sit for the manufacturer’s suggested time, usually 5-10 minutes. Scrub the walls with a scrub brush.

Repeat as needed.

