170 Jewish creatives rally behind Mark Ruffalo as Paramount Antisemitism row escalates

Actor Mark Ruffalo has become the centre of a heated Hollywood dispute over the Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery merger.

Actor Mark Ruffalo has found himself at the centre of a stormy Hollywood crossfire following an escalating public dispute over Paramount Skydance’s massive $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.



What began as a campaign against media consolidation has rapidly transformed into a fierce debate surrounding free speech, geopolitical ethics, and industry influence, ultimately drawing in more than 170 prominent Jewish figures from the entertainment world in defence of the star.



Although he has been in the crosshairs of people who hold a particular view of the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the recent flare-up began on 21 August 2026, when Ruffalo challenged the impending merger in an Instagram Story post shared with his 20 million followers.



Several reports state that he reshared a video featuring Safra Catz, Oracle’s former CEO and current Paramount board member, discussing military technology supplied to Israel following the 7 October 2023 Hamas terror attacks.



Ruffalo called out Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and his son, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, accusing them of powering “destructive and inhuman forces” and labelling the elder Ellison a “classic oligarch”.



The reaction from industry power players was intense. A Paramount spokesperson condemned the post, stating the studio was “troubled when antisemitic tropes are invoked,” while Hollywood coalition The Brigade (comprising high-profile producers like Haim Saban, Lawrence Bender, and Teddy Schwarzman) echoed claims that Ruffalo was deploying harmful narratives.



Ruffalo pushed back vigorously on X, calling the accusations “appalling and fundamentally dishonest”.

The accusation that I am antisemitic is appalling and fundamentally dishonest. Criticizing the actions of the Israeli prime minister, a military technology contract, or the executives who supply it is not the same as criticizing Jewish people. This critical and necessary dialogue… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 22, 2026

A rising wave of support

The controversy took a dramatic turn when an open letter titled “Enough!” was published on Ruffalo’s behalf, signed by over 170 prominent Jewish creatives and intellectuals, including filmmaker Joel Coen, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and authors Naomi Klein and Bella Freud.



According to a Variety report, the signatories argued that calling out corporate ties to military action reflects “the very essence of Jewish moral responsibility” rather than intolerance. Einbinder publicly thanked Ruffalo for bringing transparency to the deal, while Oscar-winning writer Kenneth Lonergan labelled the charges against the actor a “cynical and disgusting lie”.



The publication also published the full letter and list of signatories.



This clash marks the latest chapter in Ruffalo’s ongoing campaign against the takeover. Earlier this year, he partnered with attorney Norm Eisen and the Writers Guild of America to lobby regulators against the merger on antitrust grounds.

