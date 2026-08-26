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‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star Tim Curry dead at 80, reports TMZ

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

26 August 2026

06:12 pm

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Tim Curry, who had been plagued with serious health issues for more than a decade, died late Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home.

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star Tim Curry dead at 80: TMZ

(File photo) Actor Tim Curry attends the Conde Nast Traveler’s 18th Annual Readers Choice awards at the Metropolitan Museum of Art 17 October 2005 in New York City. Picture: Peter Kramer via Getty Images

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Tim Curry, the English actor best known for his star turn as Dr Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80, celebrity website TMZ reported Wednesday.

Curry, who had struggled with his health for more than a decade after a debilitating stroke, died at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing unnamed sources.

The actor, who launched his career in London’s West End theater district, first played the gender-bending mad scientist in Rocky Horror before reprising the role in the 1975 film, which is still a staple of midnight cinema showings more than 50 years later.

His other credits include the sinister clown Pennywise in a 1990 television mini-series version of Stephen King’s It and films such as Annie, Clue and Charlie’s Angels.

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