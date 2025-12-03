Billy Monama rebranding his concert after people asked if it was connected to Floyd Shivambu’s party

Billy Monama first named his concert 'Mayibuye iAfrika'; however, Floyd Shivambu later used the name for his political party.

In September, when former EFF and MK party member Floyd Shivambu officially launched his political party, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, the assumption was that this move would only affect the political sphere in which he operates.

However, because the party’s name is similar to that of renowned guitarist Billy Monama’s annual concert, the political party’s name is ruffling feathers in the art world as well.

“Now, everyone is focusing on the name being associated with Floyd. And I’m like ‘guys no’. I always want to make it clear that we are not associated with any political party of a similar name,” Monama told The Citizen.

Monama’s music gathering was established in 2023, while Shivambu was still a member of the EFF.

After leaving the EFF, Shivambu joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party until dismissal in June this year.

“We’re gonna have to leave the ‘Mayibuye iAfrika concert’, we’re going to call it the Rebirth of Ubuntu concert. Because I don’t want people to be confused with the new political party.”

Monama’s concert has been held three times, with this weekend’s edition being its fourth. There was an instalment of the concert held in June this year.

“The first concert was on the 9th of September in 2023, so we are on our fourth edition, and Floyd Shivambu opened a party in June, when we were about to do our June event.”

“This show is all about reviving the spirit of Ubuntu…we’re going to rebrand because this year has been difficult, having to explain everywhere I go, people are asking me, ‘Is this a Floyd Shivambu concert?’”

Monama is launching the new name this Saturday at the South African State Theatre, where the likes of Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Elvis Blue and Langa Mavuso will be performing.

ALSO READ: Solly Moholo to receive Sama lifetime achievement award a year after his passing

‘It has cost me’

Explaining the ripple effects of the name debacle, Monama said it has cost his brand, despite the name being a weighty one in the African context.

“It is a strong name, but do you know how much it has compromised me? …it has made me lose partnerships, people don’t want to partner with me,” explained the muso who’s also an author.

Monama said it was too late for him to change the name ahead of Saturday’s concert because of the logistics behind a name change.

“It was too late because the number one factor, our partners, the sponsors who have sponsored this, have done so under contract, so I can’t report, it’s gonna affect us in reporting. I had to honour the agreement with me and the partners because it says ‘Mayibuye iAfrika concert’. Also, the tickets are already up, the banners…so it’s costing me so much to rebrand,” explained the musician.

Monama adds that he has now trademarked the new name, The Rebirth of Ubuntu Concert.

He couldn’t register ‘Mayibuye iAfrika concert’ because the term is a slogan.

“It is like someone saying ‘Viva’,” said Monama. He says he’s had conversations with Shivambu about the name and that they had an altercation.

“I told him I don’t wanna talk to him about this ever again. But he registered it, and we fought, and I told him that I don’t have time and energy for you. It gives him credit and airtime.”

The event organiser says some of the artists on the line-up have been apprehensive about promoting the concert out of fear of being seen as promoting the political party.

He gives an example of Simphiwe Dana posting that she’d be performing at the concert but was ostracised by social media users.

“They attacked her, asking, ‘Are you promoting Floyd’s show?’. I put banners of the artists in Pretoria and someone said ‘Billy is this Floyd’s rally?”

ALSO READ: Lucky Dube remains Gallo Music’s top-selling artist as label nears 100th anniversary

A line-up celebrating diversity

This weekend’s edition has a diverse line-up backed by a 20-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Arthur.

Monama said he chose to do it during this time of the year to emphasise the message of reconciliation, which is celebrated on 16 December.

“The reason it’s in Pretoria is because of that Union Building. If you look at the stairs at Union Building, those stairs have messages-diversity and freedom, inclusion…so in our show we’re gonna have those”

“I wanted to make it an intergenerational thing,” he says about the line-up.

“Also, to have Elvis Blue it also works for us to relay the message of diversity. The concert honours the musicians who came before.”

During his set, Elvis Blue will do a tribute to the late Johnny Clegg.

“There’s a song by Johnny Clegg called ‘The Great Heart’ and another ‘The Crossing Osiyeza’, he will be singing those lyrics that were sung by the people of this country during the difficult times.”

Each edition of the concert honours South African music legends. The concert has previously paid tribute to The Soul Brothers and Mahotella Queens.

Also, part of the line-up this year is Judith Sephuma, who will pay tribute to Letta Mbulu; Maleh will pay homage to the late Gloria Bosman and Sibongile Khumalo. Langa Mavuso will pay tribute to Lucky Dube.

“When I said ‘Mayibuye iAfrika’, I was not talking about the return of the land and so forth. That was the work of the politicians. What I was trying to say is [let’s] recall the music that gave people hope.”

“All these tributes carry a message. So, each and every one’s role there is significant.”

The first song that will be performed on the night is the national anthem.

“This is to echo that diversity because the nation is divided.”

NOW READ: ‘Representation matters,’ says filmmaker as world marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities