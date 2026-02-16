Entertainment

Siya Kolisi and Tyla turn heads at NBA All Star weekend in LA [PICS]

16 February 2026

Two South African superstars brought serious flair to basketball's biggest stage.

Picture: NBA

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Grammy award-winning global sensation Tyla were among the A-list crowd spotted courtside at the 75th NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The 2026 NBA All-Star weekend transformed Los Angeles into a playground of sport, music, and celebrity culture. It drew athletes, entertainers, and influencers from around the globe.

Tyla, picture supplied
Tyla. Picture: NBA

For local fans, seeing Kolisi and Tyla representing Mzansi on such a massive international platform was a proud moment.

Picture supplied
Siya Kolisi and Festus Ezeli. Picture: NBA

The action tipped off with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars showcase, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend. Team Vince secured a nail-biting 25-24 win over Team Melo in a competitive finale. This had the crowd on its feet.

Saturday night delivered the kind of drama All-Star Weekend is known for. Keshad Johnson soared to victory in the Slam Dunk Contest with a series of gravity-defying finishes. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard edged out Devin Booker to claim the 3-Point Contest title in a tense shootout.

Team Knicks added to the excitement by triumphing in the Shooting Stars competition.

But it was Sunday’s marquee showdown that truly stole the spotlight.

This year introduced a bold new USA vs World format. It featured USA Stars, USA Stripes, and Team World in a round-robin tournament. The revamped structure injected fresh intensity into the showcase event.

In the championship game, Team Stars dominated with a commanding 47-21 victory over Team Stripes.

Beyond the hardwood heroics, the presence of Kolisi and Tyla underscored how global the NBA brand has become. From rugby fields to Grammy stages, South African excellence was firmly in the building.

