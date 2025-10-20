Brandy blames dehydration after walking off stage mid-performance (VIDEOS)

Brandy's statement came after many concertgoers were left puzzled by her walk off during her performance

US singer Brandy apologised to fans after abruptly leaving the stage mid-performance over the weekend.

“I sincerely apologise for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” said the Afrodisiac singer in a statement.

Finally a full video of Brandy walking of the stage last night. pic.twitter.com/j442SHQyxM — ✨🧚🏾‍♀️B.K. ✨ (@BoycottKey) October 19, 2025

Brandy was performing at the United Center in Chicago as part of The Boy Is Mine Tour with fellow singer, Monica.

“Everyone involved agreed that prioritising my well-being was of the utmost importance,” shared Brandy.

I went to the Chicago The Boy Is Mine Tour stop. Brandy walked off stage & said sum like “give me a sec yall” We never saw her again. Monica came out, monologued, sat, sung and left. No bye, no nothing. Screen went off. Lights came on and they told us to get out. We all were like pic.twitter.com/ErWx74QMyI — The Reboot Ranger (@phrozenthunda) October 19, 2025

The statement from Brandy came after many concertgoers were left puzzled by Brandy’s walk off, as no one informed them about what had just happened.

Many in the audience assumed she walked off because of sound issues while performing Baby from her debut album.

ALSO READ: Kaylow involved in another car accident

‘Deeply grateful to my sister, Monica’

Monica continued her set as planned which Brandy thanked her for.

“I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.

“I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience and unwavering belief mean the world to me.”

The tour is named after the duo’s 1998 hit song The Boy Is Mine.

Their performance in Chicago was their third stop in the 24-city tour where they’re expected to perform at major US cities that include Las Vegas and New York.

The tour ends in December.

NOW READ: The green shift: How plant parenting has become a form of therapy