Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Brandy blames dehydration after walking off stage mid-performance (VIDEOS)

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

20 October 2025

04:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Brandy's statement came after many concertgoers were left puzzled by her walk off during her performance

Brandy walks off stage

Singer Brandy said she was dehydrated and felt like fainting during her performance over the weekend. Picture: brandy/Instagram

US singer Brandy apologised to fans after abruptly leaving the stage mid-performance over the weekend.

“I sincerely apologise for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” said the Afrodisiac singer in a statement.

Brandy was performing at the United Center in Chicago as part of The Boy Is Mine Tour with fellow singer, Monica.

“Everyone involved agreed that prioritising my well-being was of the utmost importance,” shared Brandy.

The statement from Brandy came after many concertgoers were left puzzled by Brandy’s walk off, as no one informed them about what had just happened.

Many in the audience assumed she walked off because of sound issues while performing Baby from her debut album.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Kaylow involved in another car accident

‘Deeply grateful to my sister, Monica’

Monica continued her set as planned which Brandy thanked her for.

“I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.

“I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience and unwavering belief mean the world to me.”

The tour is named after the duo’s 1998 hit song The Boy Is Mine.

Their performance in Chicago was their third stop in the 24-city tour where they’re expected to perform at major US cities that include Las Vegas and New York.

The tour ends in December.

NOW READ: The green shift: How plant parenting has become a form of therapy

Read more on these topics

concert

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Armand Swart murder: investigator details how they allegedly linked Katiso Molefe to case
Politics ‘This is not a case of trying to repeat apartheid’: DA offers the ANC an alternative to BBBEEE
South Africa Tolashe accused of lying to parliament on director-general contract
News Civic organisations to lead ‘Ramaphosa Must Go’ march in Tshwane
News Calls grow for major security reforms in SA amid Saps crisis

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp