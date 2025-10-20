Kaylow involved in another car accident

The singer is currently in hospital recovering.

Musician Kelello “Kaylow” Segoana has been involved in another car accident.

The Soul Café hitmaker confirmed the news over the weekend.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 18 October 2025, on the N1 near Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg.

Kaylow recovering in hospital

The crash was caused by a tyre blowout while the singer was driving home to Pretoria from a recording session in Ruimsig.

He is currently in hospital recovering.

“This incident led to a loss of control, resulting in a crash that has rendered the vehicle a total loss. I am currently in hospital recovering and remain in good spirits.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my fans and the public for their concern and support,” he said.

This is not the first time the singer has been involved in a serious car accident.

In September 2024, Kaylow was hospitalised after a crash that left most of his body immobile.

At the time, he shared updates from his hospital bed, thanking fans for their support.

In one of his posts, he revealed that 85% of his body could not move.

“Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. This journey is hard and very painful. I never imagined myself in such a situation, but I assure you I will recover. God is good,” he said then.

