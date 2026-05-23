SiR’s concert set list for ‘Once Upon a Time in Joburg’ sets X ablaze

American R&B sensation Inglewood SiR is in South Africa to headline 'Once Upon a Time in Joburg.'

The wait is finally over for South African R&B and neo-soul purists. Darryl Andrew Farris, better known to global audiences as Inglewood SiR, is officially making his long-awaited South African debut this weekend.

Signed to the powerhouse independent label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the Inglewood, California-based singer-songwriter is set to headline the latest instalment of the Once Upon a Time in Joburg event series.

Known for curating intimate, high-quality R&B and neo-soul experiences, event organisers Doctor Bird Productions have a track record of bringing premier international talent to South African shores, having previously hosted acclaimed acts like DVSN and GoldLink. Bringing SiR over as a headliner is a massive nod to a local fanbase that has long craved hearing his signature smooth, introspective, and emotional vibe live.

Everything you need to know about Once Upon a Time in Joburg presents Inglewood SiR

The highly anticipated musical showcase takes place on Saturday, 23 May 2026 at the scenic, semi-outdoor Rosefield Equestrian (Polo) Club in Centurion, Pretoria.

Gates are scheduled to open at noon, with the festival building momentum throughout the day until SiR takes the stage to close out the night around 9 pm.

“Alone, every night, alone.”



But this city has a way of rewriting endings, and this time, he’ll be here to serenade us himself.



“It must be official when we get involved.”@inglewoodSiR headlines Once Upon A Time in Joburg on May 23rd.



Tickets will go live soon! pic.twitter.com/GOjEQsJarx April 8, 2026

The international star won’t be alone. A stellar lineup of local talent is set to warm up the stage, featuring homegrown favourites Thando Zide, LIA Butler, and SN Project.

Tickets were a hot commodity, starting at R750 via Quicket and were still available at the time of writing. But, with the event reaching limited availability, a wave of resale activity has taken over social media. For those looking to keep the night going, buzz is already building around an exclusive afterparty in Bryanston.

Setlist sneak peek

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, SiR dropped an official 20-song Spotify playlist titled “Once Upon a Time in Joburg”. The curation heavily reflects his live-band energy, blending emotional ballads and mid-tempo grooves.

Confirmed tracks on the playlist include HEAVY (INTRO), KARMA, John Redcorn, You Can’t Save Me, The Canvas, SIX WHOLE DAYS, NO EVIL and ONLY HUMAN (Part 1).

Here’s my official JoBurg set list!!! See yall Saturday!!!!!!!!!!!



https://t.co/AH5AEzxKbN — SiR (@inglewoodSiR) May 21, 2026

While fans are thrilled to see heavy hitters like John Redcorn and material from his latest album Heavy, the playlist has also sparked a roaring debate online that many have dubbed embarrassing for how unkind local fans were to the singer.

R&B stans have pointed out the omission of certain absolute classics, such as D’Evils and Summer in November, leading to a flurry of social media requests for the singer to dig even deeper into his November and Chasing Summer catalogues during the live show.