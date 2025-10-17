‘A God of restoration’: Kgolo DaGuru Mthembu shows off new mansion after financial struggles [PICS]

Kgolo has previously opened up about his financial struggles.

After facing financial and personal challenges in recent years, businessman Kgolo ‘DaGuru’ Mthembu appears to be back on his feet.

The estranged husband of Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu recently shared a glimpse of his new mansion on Instagram, thanking God for “restoration”.

Picture: Kgolo DaGuru Mthembu’s Instagram stories/Screenshot

“A God of restoration. I’m forever grateful for a second chance to rebuild. Falling in love with Jesus was the best thing I’ve ever done for my life,” he wrote.

Kgolo DaGuru Mthembu’s financial woes

Mthembu’s financial troubles began in 2021 after two of his Durban establishments were looted during the unrest. Before then, his popular restaurant, Views at Twenty5, had reportedly caught fire.

Speaking to City Press in June, he said he had been forced to take out loans to repair the damage.

“Loans were becoming a lot. I had pressure at home and could not tell my wife and employees that I was in debt. All the money I was making went to pay off the loans,” he told the publication.

Earlier this year, Mthembu made headlines when he was reported to have sold his furniture on Facebook Marketplace amid financial strain.

During an interview on Mo and Phindi’s Podcast a few months ago, Kgolo also opened up about how alcoholism contributed to his downfall.

He said he had checked himself into rehab, which was costing him R70 000 a month, but he relapsed.

“People were saying a lot, so I went, only for me to relapse again…” he said.

He said his drinking problem started in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I asked myself if this was the end of the world, and I said, ‘Let me enjoy for the last time.’ I didn’t take accountability, and I was drinking every day for two years, trying to escape.

I’m not sure if I was eating, but I know I drank. It’s like I was trying to kill myself, but I couldn’t die.”

Now, the entrepreneur appears to have turned his life around. He has been actively promoting his businesses on social media and speaking publicly about his comeback and faith-driven recovery.

