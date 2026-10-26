Alleged Angel feud: Get into the friendship drama everyone’s whispering about

Fans think a 15-year friendship between Victoria's Secret Angels Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel has hit the rocks.

The rumours of a falling-out between longtime friends and Victoria’s Secret Angels Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel have gripped pop culture fans across the globe as they try to figure out what is really going on.

The tiff is believed to center on an alleged romantic betrayal involving Tom Brady, though much of it remains unverified.

A friendship that was very public

The two models, close for about 15 years and previously collaborative, including a 2025 Anne Klein campaign celebrating their friendship, both walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Fans noticed they weren’t photographed together, appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and had been quiet around each other’s birthdays earlier.

Screenshots circulated of alleged (since-deleted) comments from Smalls’ account. When a fan asked if they were still friends, one response read along the lines of “I’m not friends with backstabbers.”

Another longer comment accused an unnamed person of lacking “girl code,” showing disrespect and carelessness, gaslighting, lying, minimising feelings after 15 years of friendship, and offering no apology, ending with “Onwards and upwards!!!”

Smalls later commented on a Just Jared Instagram post about the rumors: “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything.”

Her comment references Summer House drama involving a love triangle and perceived betrayal between friends Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson.

According to an anonymous tip shared by Deuxmoi, Smalls and Brady allegedly dated on and off for about a year.

Swanepoel reportedly cautioned Smalls to be careful out of respect for Brady’s ex-wife (and fellow Angel) Gisele Bündchen. After that relationship ended, Swanepoel was then allegedly romantically involved with Brady herself.

Separate reports have also linked Swanepoel and Brady as dating “for a while,” with efforts to keep it private.

None of the parties has publicly confirmed the relationships or the exact details of any falling-out.