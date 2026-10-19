South African Candice Swanepoel’s 14th Victoria’s Secret show and $10m moment [PICS]

The KZN-born supermodel walked in the lingerie giant's latest fashion show on Sunday

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel still commands the runway with undeniable presence. She dazzles audiences nearly twenty years after her first strut.

South Africa has every reason to cheer as Candice Swanepoel graces the Victoria’s Secret runway once again. This marks her 14th appearance and proves why her face is unforgettable in fashion.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born supermodel walked in the lingerie giant’s latest fashion show on Sunday, 18 October 2026, in California. This extended a career that has seen her move from a young South African model to an international fashion powerhouse.

For local fashion fans, her longevity is particularly impressive in an industry where trends change quickly. In addition, new faces constantly compete for the spotlight.

From South Africa to ‘Angel’ status

Picture: Instagram

Swanepoel made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2007. By 2010, she had earned the coveted title of Victoria’s Secret Angel, placing her among the brand’s most prominent models.

Her journey has included elaborate wings, statement lingerie, and some of the fashion event’s most memorable runway looks.

But one moment stands above the rest.

The $10 million bra that made history

In 2013, Swanepoel was chosen to wear the Royal Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

The extravagant creation was designed by luxury jeweller Mouawad. It was valued at $10 million and featured 18-karat gold and more than 4,200 precious gemstones, including diamonds, yellow sapphires and rubies.

Its centrepiece was a striking 52-carat pear-shaped ruby.

Swanepoel also opened the show in the spectacular design, marking a defining milestone in her modelling career.

The moment showcased the extraordinary scale of Victoria’s Secret‘s fashion productions and cemented her place in the brand’s history.

Fourteen shows and counting

Her latest appearance marks her 14th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This follows her return in 2024 and 2025 after the event’s hiatus.

That longevity is significant for a South African model. She has remained on one of the world’s most high-profile fashion runways since 2007.

Beyond the lingerie show, Swanepoel has also built her own swimwear label, Tropic of C. This extends her work beyond modelling into fashion entrepreneurship.

Picture Instagram

Candice keeps showing us how a model can evolve from representing global brands to building a business around her own aesthetic.

For South Africa, Swanepoel’s continued success keeps making a lasting impression on the international stage.