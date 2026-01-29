‘I said YES’: Singer and former Springbok WAG Amor Vittone engaged after whirlwind romance

Celebrity icon Amor Vittone announced her engagement to businessman Marius van Biljon, showing how love can bloom after loss.

Veteran Afrikaans singer and media personality Amor Vittone has gone Facebook official with her engagement to her businessman boyfriend Marius van Biljon – showing off a massive rock of a diamond on Wednesday.

The petite performer’s post – simply captioned “I said YES” – follows her highly publicised whirlwind romance with the Pretoria radio DJ and businessman.

Amor Vittone and her new beau: The proposal that stunned fans

Judging by the 53-year-old Amor’s preceding post on her Facebook account, it appears that the loved-up couple have been spending time in the idyllic Eersterivierstrand near Tsitsikamma on the Garden Route.

Amor and Marius: Relationship timeline

The former Lotto presenter and Marius went public in January this year after dating for just a few months. At the time, Amor – who has relaunched her singing career with recent hits such as My Lig Skyn Helder – shared various photos of them celebrating New Year’s together.

Last week, The Citizen reported on the couple’s Jacaranda FM interview with Martin Bester.

During the candid radio interview, the former wife of the late Springboks legend, Joost van der Westhuizen, shared that there was “definitely a vibe” when she met Marius at his family restaurant, Captain’s Island, in Pretoria.

She added, “We really get along and complement one another. We fill each other.”

‘I don’t have time to waste’

Marius’ model wife and former Mrs Pretoria Tshwane 2023 Shannon van Biljon passed away in July 2025 from kidney failure.

Marius van Biljon with his late wife Shannon. Picture: Instagram

The popular radio presenter raised eyebrows for seemingly moving on just three months after his wife’s death.

Addressing the criticism in the interview, Marius stated: “Everybody grieves differently. I am strong in the Lord, and he helped me get through the process.

He emphasised the importance of being with someone who would honour his late wife’s memory.

“I needed someone who was going to celebrate Shannon’s life,” Marius said. “She was a powerhouse, and she needed another powerhouse woman to honour her memory.”

Springboks player Joost van der Westhuizen’s widow and popular Afrikaans singer Amor Vittone has found love again in the arms of Marius van Biljon. Pictures: Instagram

Marius continued, “I don’t have time to waste. You have to be honest and vulnerable. We have a lot in common. We’ve both gone through losses.”

Life lessons from Amor’s journey

The news of the veteran performer’s engagement comes as she continues a powerful journey of healing, self-reflection and purpose, bringing joy not only to her own life, but also to many who have followed her story over the years.

Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen. File photo

In recent interviews, she described how candidly sharing her experiences has resonated with women across the country who are navigating loss, change and identity beyond labels like “wife” or “partner”.

“So many women told me they appreciated my openness and that it helped them with their own challenges – not just those who had gone through a divorce, but other emotional challenges as well,” she said, reflecting on her public journey of vulnerability and strength.

From heartbreak to hope: Life after tragic loss of Springboks star

Amor’s personal life has played out in the public eye, particularly during and after her marriage to Joost van der Westhuizen – one of South Africa’s most beloved rugby figures.

The former Lotto presenter married the celebrated Springbok in 2002 in community of property. The nuptials occurred months after his divorce from his first wife, Marlene, was finalised.

Joost van der Westhuizen and Amor Vittone on their wedding day in 2002. Picture: Gallo Images

The high-profile couple’s separation and Joost’s death were moments of deep grief that Amor has openly discussed, often using her platform to speak about emotional resilience.

Fans celebrate love and resilience

The response to Amor’s engagement to Marius has been overwhelmingly supportive, with followers of the energetic performer expressing admiration for her strength and celebrating the couple’s love story.

Many commented on how inspiring it is to see someone rebuild her life with grace and joy after loss, with Amor’s mother, Delyse Vittone, first in line to congratulate her daughter.