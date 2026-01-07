Former Springboks WAG Amor Vittone finds love again with ex-beauty queen widower [PICS]

Amor Vittone was previously married to the late South African rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen.

Actress, singer, and former Lotto presenter Amor Vittone has confirmed a new relationship.

Vittone, who was previously married to the late South African rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen, is dating radio DJ and businessman Marius van Biljon.

She shared photos on Instagram showing the couple together. Some images show them attending a white-themed party, hugging and sharing a kiss.

One caption reads: “Happy New Year 2026 #blessingsuponblessings,” followed by heart emojis.

About Marius van Biljon

Van Biljon is a radio DJ at Johannesburg’s Platinum Gold Radio. He is also a businessman and MC.

He was previously married to Shannon van Biljon, the late Mrs Pretoria Tshwane 2023. Shannon van Biljon passed away in July 2025 after a brief illness that revealed early-stage kidney failure.

At the time, Van Biljon said blood tests indicated she was in the early stages of kidney failure, after which she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Following her death, he posted on social media: “RIP my beautiful Shannon, blessed to have you by my side and call you my WIFE.”

For New Year’s Day this year, Biljon shared a video montage of his new partner, Vittone, with a caption: “2026, new beginnings.”

