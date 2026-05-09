PODCAST: Could Chery Tiggo V ‘half-bakkie’ be a game-changer?

South Africa-bound car can change its body style between a bakkie and an SUV.

Chery’s plans for South Africa in the next 12 months include the introducing of the Tiggo V, the all-electric Q and the KP31 bakkie.

The Citizen Motoring got to see all three up close in China last month, although we only got to drive the Q.

Chery Tiggo V makes Pitstop

In this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the incoming models. And online Reporter Charl Bosch lets us in a few secrets after attending the Beijing Auto Show as a guest of Chery SA.

The Chery Tiggo V has been described as “half-SUV, half-bakkie”. It will become the Chinese carmaker’s first multi-purpose SUV-cum-bakkie with seven seats.

The Tiggo V is described as a “three-in-one-vehicle” and features a split tailgate and removable rear roof section. However, no details of were disclosed on how the roof folds or is removed.

Bakkie-conversion unclear

The conversion process to double cab bakkie is also unclear. It can only be assumed that it involves the third row lowering into the floor under a type of rubberised protection method.

A central partition is then likely to separate the loadbin from the cabin once in bakkie form. The “half-bakkie” concept is similar to the erstwhile Chevrolet Avalanche in United States and more recently, the Deepal/Changan E05.

The Chery Q is likely to become the cheapest all-electric car in South Africa. It will set out to undercut the Geely E2 and BYD Dolphins Surf.

Chery bakkie heads for SA

The KP31 Chery bakkie is likely only to arrive locally early next year. While the bakkie is being launched under the Himla moniker in China, it will get a unique nae for the South African market.

Chery-owned carmaker Jetour also showcased its first bakkie, the F700, in Bejing. The F700 has also been approved for South Africa alongside its F700 sibling.