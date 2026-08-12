Autumn Harvest and no smoke? DJ Sbu responds after Ntsiki Mazwai calls him out

The ongoing celebrity dispute continues as DJ Sbu responds to Ntsiki Mazwai.

DJ Sbu (Sbusiso Leope) and Ntsiki Mazwai have found themselves at the centre of another social media back-and-forth. The radio personality insists he does not want any “smoke” with the outspoken poet.

The exchange comes as Ntsiki, who is now stepping into politics as the Land Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, called out DJ Sbu over comments she says painted her as drunk. If there is one thing Ntsiki has never been shy about, it is correcting the record.

DJ Sbu: ‘I don’t want no smoke’

The drama unfolded after comments attributed to DJ Sbu sparked a reaction from Ntsiki. She questioned why he had allegedly told the public that she was drunk.

Taking to social media, Ntsiki made it clear she was unhappy with the remarks, particularly because she says she does not drink. Furthermore, she also addressed Radio 2000 while questioning the narrative around her. She suggested the comments came after she had openly expressed herself about her sexuality.

“Dear Radio2000, I do not appreciate DJ Sbu telling the nation I’m drunk (when I don’t even drink)… just because I express my sexuality. MASINGAQHELANI KAKUBI….. (Let’s not disrespect each other). It’s not even a day after Women’s Day, and men want to police our expression. GROW UP!”

DJ Sbu has now reacted, appearing keen to cool things down rather than turn the disagreement into another celebrity war.

“I love Ntsiki man, come on. Sis Ntsiki, what happened now?” he said. He then made his position clear. “I don’t want no smoke.”

Where the smoke started

On Women’s Day, Ntsiki had posted about being in her 40s and giving younger women sexual advice. Meanwhile, Radio 2000 host and MoFaya founder Sbu was unimpressed with the advice.

He read out her Women’s Day social media advice on live radio and also appeared to suggest that the timing of the post may have played a role in the situation.

He joked that he remembered it was a public holiday and that perhaps Ntsiki was busy with “Autumn Harvest”, a well-known South African budget-friendly wine.

Autumn Harvest wine. Picture: Supplied

He told her to “put the phone very far away”, adding another layer of humour to an otherwise tense exchange.

An unimpressed Ntsiki stood her ground. She was, however, not laughing off the matter.

The poet said she felt the comments needed to be corrected because they could affect how people viewed her publicly.

According to Ntsiki, the issue was bigger than a social media disagreement. This is because comments from public figures can influence perceptions and potentially damage someone’s reputation.

“I need to correct behaviour that starts creating an impression of me and teaches you guys to disrespect me,” she said.

She added that nobody had the right to violate her dignity and stressed the importance of standing up for oneself. “I’m not gonna let anyone damage my reputation,” Ntsiki said.