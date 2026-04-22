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‘My baby sister found me half alive’: Ntsiki Mazwai says malaria almost killed her as Gauteng cases rise

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

22 April 2026

11:50 am

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The Gauteng department of health has reported an increase in malaria cases in the province.

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Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X/Twitter

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South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has revealed she was recently hospitalised after contracting malaria.

Mazwai said her absence from social media was due to a life-threatening battle with malaria.

She has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

“Morning guys. When I was absent from SM, it was because I contracted Malaria and have been in hospital for weeks and now at home for recovery. I don’t think the dept of health is warning you enough and they seem a bit out of their depth,” she wrote.

She said the illness was severe and urged the public to take it seriously.

Mazwai added that she had not travelled to malaria-endemic areas and was in Johannesburg when she became ill.

She said her sister found her and took her to hospital.

“Oh siblings are a gift from God. It was my baby sister who found me half alive in my flat and rushed me to hospital,” she wrote.

“I’m a neat freak. I sent a message to the sibling group that said ‘guys help me, my house is dirty’. They thought it was a strange message and she came. My sisters saved my life, guys.”

Malaria cases surge in Gauteng

The Gauteng department of health has reported an increase in malaria cases in the province.

The department recorded 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths between January and March 2026. This compares with 230 cases and one death during the same period in 2025.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that can be severe if not treated promptly. Health authorities have urged residents to seek medical care if they develop symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, nausea or vomiting.

Content supplied by KAYA FM

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