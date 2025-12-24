Banyana Banyana star Andile Dlamini ties the knot [PICS]

Andile and her partner recently celebrated eight years together.

Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has tied the knot with her long-term partner, Lulama.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, held a traditional ceremony over the past weekend, attended by close family and friends.

They shared glimpses of the special day on social media, giving fans a look into the intimate celebration.

The couple looked stunning in their traditional attire, which paid homage to Andile’s Swati heritage.

For their second outfits, they wore matching emerald green ensembles. Lulama wore an off-the-shoulder teal gown paired with sandals, while Andile looked equally elegant in a matching tailored suit.

Eight years of bliss

The couple celebrated their eighth anniversary in October. Andile posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to mark the milestone:

“Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife! You mean everything to me. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter, and memories to come. Love you more with each passing year. Cheers to eight years of knowing you, San!!!!”

Their wedding celebrations came just days after Lulama’s birthday. Andile also shared a tribute on Instagram:

“You’re another year older, but you’re still the same amazing person I fell in love with. Happy birthday, Miminaiza!”

