‘Emotions ran high on all sides’: Felix Hlophe addresses domestic abuse allegations

The allegations emerged after videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Gagasi FM presenter and reality TV personality Felix Hlophe has responded to allegations that he assaulted his wife, Tracy, on Christmas Eve.

The allegations surfaced after videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Hlophe allegedly became aggressive with his wife, who reportedly ran with their children to a neighbour’s home for protection.

The neighbours reportedly called the police after he repeatedly hooted outside, demanding access to the home.

ALSO READ: Felix Hlophe’s ex issues public apology over paternity comments

Felix Hlophe denies the allegations

Hlophe has since denied the allegations. In a statement on Saturday, he said the incident followed a disagreement after his wife accepted an invitation to spend time away with friends.

“My wife accepted an invitation from a friend to take some time away with our children. Accompanied by my mother-in-law, I went to fetch my wife and children.

“During this interaction, emotions ran high on all sides, and an unfortunate confrontation took place, but there was no physical violence,” he said.

He added that the video clips shared online did not reflect the full context of the incident.

“The video clips currently circulating online do not reflect the full context of the situation and present only a partial version of events,” Hlophe said.

He confirmed that private security and the police were called to the scene, and that no arrests were made.

“Despite this distressing moment, my wife and children returned home safely. We spent Christmas together peacefully and joyfully as a family, including my mother-in-law.”

Hlophe added that the matter has been referred to his legal representatives and that he and his wife intend to handle the situation privately.

Gagasi FM breakfast show host Felix Hlophe has issued a public statement addressing abuse allegations. pic.twitter.com/wG34y3OPeE — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTracker8) December 27, 2025

‘I love my wife loudly and boldly’

This is not the first time Hlophe has faced domestic violence allegations.

In 2023, he denied claims of physically abusing his wife after a gossip blogger, Musa Khawula, tweeted a photo of the couple at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, alleging that Hlophe “beats Tracy to hell and back”.

Responding to the tweet, Hlophe said: “I have nothing to say to you bruv. I have the most beautiful wife, and we are blessed with beautiful kids and a beautiful life.

“I’m blessed also with a beautiful career that enables me to give them a beautiful life. I love her loudly and boldly. I’m sure it unsettles people like you.”

NOW READ: Former ‘The Lion King’ star Imani Dia Smith stabbed to death