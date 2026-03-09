Pirates looking to retain top spot against Richards Bay

They are tied with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns on 44 points.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to retain their position at the top of the Betway Premiership standings when they host Richards Bay at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Wednesday.



They are tied with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns on 44 points, separated by a slim margin in goal difference in a tight title race that promises a dramatic and thrilling season finale.



Depending on what happens in the game between Sundowns and Orbit College, which is set to take place at the Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Tuesday, the Buccaneers could extend their lead at the top with a win against the Natal Rich Boys.



Another victory against Siwelele FC, a few days later, in the absence of Sundowns, who will be playing in the CAF Champions League, could open a bit of breathing room for Abdeslam Ouaddou and his charges.

Ouaddou welcomes intriguing race

While Pirates have finished second for the past three consecutive seasons, Sundowns have dominated the league for the past eight and have been winning the title quite comfortably.



This term, though, the two teams are neck and neck in the title race, and Ouaddou has welcomed the intriguing race.



“There is a lot of interest, and that’s nice for football and fans. When the team is leading with 15 points in the middle of the season, what interest do we have?

“But I think now, it’s what the fans want. It is what football can offer, and the two teams are fighting. And that’s good for South African football,” said Ouaddou.



The Buccaneers come into this clash against the Natal Rich Boys on a high after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Polokwane City in their last league game.



Pirates had to dig deep to snatch a win against a determined Rise and Shine outfit, with Patrick Maswanganyi netting the winner in stoppage time after Bonginkosi Dlamini had scored a late equaliser.



The Natal Rich Boys, who are currently ninth on the log with 23 points after 19 games, edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their last league game, and they will be looking to claim the scalp of another Soweto giants on Wednesday.



It was the Buccaneers that emerged victorious when the sides last met in a Carling Knockout semi-final clash in November last year. Pirates won the match 1-0 courtesy of a first-half goal by Tshepang Moremi.