Bernard Parker announces split from Kacha Stepanovic; fans ask, ‘What about Wendy?’

Bernard Parker has announced the end of his three-year relationship with Kacha Stepanovic, admitting to 'mistakes' and 'personal addictions'. The post has left fans puzzling over his marriage to Wendy.

Bernard Parker’s relationship announcement and breakup announcement arrived in the same post, leaving nosy social media users with several questions.

The former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star, now TS Galaxy coach, announced on Instagram Stories in mid-October that he and Kacha Stepanovic have ended their three-year relationship. Sharing black-and-white photos of the pair, he thanked Stepanovic for the love, support and memories, and took responsibility for his part in the breakdown.

“I have made mistakes and struggled with personal addictions that have affected my life and the people I love,” he wrote. He apologised to her directly for the hurt caused and said they remain committed to co-parenting “all 6 kids”. He did not say what the addictions were. The announcement came shortly before TS Galaxy’s match against Orlando Pirates.

Bernard Parker ended a three-year relationship with Kacha Stepanovic in a recent Instagram post. Picture: Instagram, @bernard_parker_25

“What happened to Wendy?”

The post sent football fans and X users scrambling to work out the timeline. Many had long assumed Parker was still married to Wendy Parker (née Cherry), whom he wed in a high-profile 2012 ceremony in Ballito, featured on Top Billing. They have two sons. Wendy, who appeared on Diski Divas, remains active on Instagram, though their last joint public posts appear to date to around 2024.

Neither a divorce nor a separation from Wendy has been publicly announced, and the status of their marriage remains unclear, so confirming a three-year relationship with someone else raised more questions than it answered. Social media users also did the maths on the “six kids” and asked how the children are related to the couple. Parker has not explained this, and The Citizen has not been able to establish the family arrangements.

Footage from October 2025 also resurfaced, filmed by NOWinSA at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg, showing Parker with Stepanovic and a toddler. Some read Parker’s wording as alluding to infidelity, but he has not said so.

Kacha speaks, without naming names

Stepanovic posted several messages around the time of the announcement that did not name Parker. Picture: @kacha_stepanovic

Stepanovic posted several messages around the time of the announcement that did not name Parker. One read: “Lust and addiction will strip you of your family, your work, your name and everything you built.”

Another warned: “If betrayal was so easy, the devil would be next seated at the throne. Make sure whatever you do is worth losing it all.” In a separate post, she thanked him for being a great father.

Stepanovic thanked Parker for being a great father. Picture: @kacha_stepanovic

Who is Kacha Stepanovic?

Stepanovic is a South Africa-based businesswoman who was previously married to Bantu Hanabe, known as Ntukza, a founding member of hip-hop group Teargas. They share children.

She once made headlines for referring to Ntukza as “my nigga,” even though she is of a different race.