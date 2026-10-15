Anton Taylor vs the Old Diocesan Committee: Unpacking the Bishops pride flag feud

Comedian Anton Taylor and the Old Diocesan Committee are locked in a public fight over the pride flag at Bishops, with a cease-and-desist letter and SLAPP allegations now in the mix.

What began earlier this year as a row over fabric on a flagpole has become a full-blown clash between one of Bishops Diocesan College’s best-known old boys, Anton Taylor, and the alumni body that is meant to represent him.

The comedian and content creator, a former vice-chairman of the Old Diocesan Committee (ODC), is publicly at odds with the committee over LGBTQ+ inclusion, institutional values and free speech.

How it started

Since 2022, the Cape Town school has used a rotating third flagpole to fly flags for various causes and community initiatives, including the pride flag. The school presents the practice as a symbol of diversity, acceptance and inclusion.

The ODC reportedly pushed the school council to limit the campus flagpoles to three flags: the South African flag, the Bishops flag and the St George’s flag. The committee’s argument, according to the account shared online, was that flying social or political identity flags could signal institutional endorsement of contested positions. In July, Newsroom ZA reported that more than 300 parents, staff, alumni and supporters signed a statement backing the pride flag as a symbol of inclusion.

Taylor speaks up

Taylor took to social media to condemn the ODC’s position, calling it “discriminatory, cowardly and inconsistent” with the values of both Bishops and the Anglican Church. He called on committee members to resign and for a special general meeting (SGM) to vote on a motion of no confidence.

He also urged current students and alumni to speak openly about homophobia, racism and historical abuses at elite private schools.

Enter the lawyers

The ODC then reportedly instructed attorney William Booth to send Taylor a cease-and-desist letter demanding he take down his videos. Taylor says the letter “threw the kitchen sink” at him, citing possible criminal charges, harassment orders and punitive legal costs.

According to the comedian, the letter’s deadline was 1 October, the same date by which the ODC was reportedly required to announce the SGM requested by alumni.

Taylor’s legal team has rejected the defamation claims and, he says, described the letter as an abuse of process and a SLAPP suit (strategic lawsuit against public participation). His own response was blunter: “I’m not scared of litigation… I’d enjoy it.”

He is still calling for the ODC to convene the SGM so alumni can decide the committee’s future themselves.