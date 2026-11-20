The singer's father died at the age of 74.

American singer Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez.

Hernandez died at the age of 74. Mars announced his father’s death in an Instagram post on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a series of photographs of himself and his father over the years. One of the images showed Mars embracing Hernandez, who was lying in a hospital bed.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” he wrote.

Mars said his father was an important influence in his life and musical career.

“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” he said.

He added that his father raised him and his five siblings.

“He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again,” he wrote.

“I love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” he added, referring to his late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died in 2013.

Peter Hernandez’s influence on Bruno Mars’ music

Hernandez was a musician and professional percussionist who introduced his children to music from a young age.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, he later moved to Hawaii, where he performed with a band called The Love Notes.

He also involved his children in his musical performances. Mars began performing as a child and became known for impersonating Elvis Presley.

Hernandez played a role in nurturing his son’s interest in music and performance, which later developed into an international career.

Mars, whose birth name is Peter Gene Hernandez, has frequently credited his father with shaping his musical journey.