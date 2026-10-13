Thami Ndlala denies arrest as intimidation and extortion case surfaces

Thami Ndlala says he was never arrested, while the NPA confirms a 45-year-old was held for intimidation. Here's what we know about the case.

A source close to the ongoing matter involving Thami Ndlala, husband of Metro FM presenter and TV personality Lerato Kganyago, and influencer Blue Mbombo told The Citizen that Ndlala was taken into custody on Monday.

This came after police approached him at court to serve a warrant while he was appearing in a separate but related case. Ndlala, however, denies that he was taken into custody.

According to eNCA reporter Pule Lesthwiti Jones, Ndlala insists he is not in custody and was never arrested. He also denies that the cellphone number used to intimidate the complainant belongs to him. He did, however, confirm that he was at court that day in connection with a protection order application brought against him.

The National Prosecuting Authority told the reporter that a 45-year-old man was arrested for intimidation after a warrant was signed on Friday. The NPA did not name the suspect in the statement.

A copy of a South African Police Service (Saps) case docket seen by The Citizen lists the complainant as DT Mbombo. The charges recorded are intimidation, threats and extortion. Sources close to Ndlala have said he has since been in meetings with his legal team.

The Citizen contacted Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe for confirmation of the arrest but had received no response by the time of publication. This article will be updated when she responds.

The source close to the investigation further claimed Ndlala attempted to flee as officers approached. This could not be independently verified, and Ndlala denies being arrested.

This is a developing story.