Bernard Parker asks for privacy after Robert Marawa says breakup post wasn’t shared by him

Robert Marawa says Bernard Parker told him the split statement posted to his Instagram was not from him. Parker has since issued a statement asking for privacy.

Bernard Parker has distanced himself from the Instagram post announcing the end of his relationship with Kacha Stepanovic. This came after broadcaster Robert Marawa said the former Bafana Bafana star told him the statement was not his.

Parker has since issued a formal statement of his own, asking for privacy and discretion while he deals with what he calls a “private matter”.

‘Somebody had access to his phone‘

Speaking on the Wednesday evening episode of Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947, Marawa said he had spoken to Parker earlier that afternoon. He was responding to a caller who asked whether Parker had been fired from TS Galaxy, having noticed someone else on the bench in the spot Parker usually occupies.

“I’ll clarify one thing, the rest I’m sure he will do himself whenever he does decide to do that,” Marawa said. “I had a chat with him this afternoon and one thing I can tell you on the record is that he says whatever statement was put out yesterday is not a statement from him.”

According to Marawa, Parker has not had his phone for 14 days. “Somebody had access to his phone and he’s even gone to the telco involved,” Marawa said.

Marawa said he understood Parker was hoping for a 48-hour turnaround to get the phone back. Parker also reportedly told him he would address the contents of the original statement once he had consulted his legal counsel about what was said about him in it. Marawa did not say who may have accessed the phone.

Parker attending to the matter privately

In a statement dated 15 October and released through The Bernard Parker Foundation, Parker said he was aware of “statements circulating publicly concerning my personal circumstances and relationships”. He said any communication attributed to him should be treated as official only if he confirms it or issues it through his authorised representative.

Robert Marawa says Bernard Parker told him the split statement posted to his Instagram was not from him. Parker has since issued a statement asking for privacy. Picture: Instagram, @bernard_parker_25

Parker asked the media and public to refrain from “circulating unverified information or speculation” about his private life and said he was attending to the matter “privately and responsibly”. The coach also said he was considering the “wellbeing and dignity of everyone concerned, particularly the children”.

He declared that he does not intend to engage in public exchanges or comment on the details at this stage, reserving his position on “any statements or allegations circulating publicly”. He thanked his supporters, colleagues and the football fraternity for their understanding. The statement does not refer directly to the earlier Instagram post, the phone or who may have posted it.

The original post, shared on Instagram Stories, announced the end of Parker’s three-year relationship with Stepanovic and spoke of “mistakes” and “personal addictions”. Stepanovic also posted several messages around the time that did not name Parker. Neither Parker nor his representatives have confirmed which, if any, parts of the original post he stands by.

The status of his marriage to Wendy Parker also remains unaddressed. Read The Citizen’s original report here.