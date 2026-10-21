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MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee’s Instagram feud: Everything we know about the alleged love triangle

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

21 October 2026

09:42 am

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MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee have traded shots on Instagram Stories over an alleged shared love interest and a claim of three cash-bought houses. Here's the timeline.

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee’s Instagram feud: Everything we know about the alleged love triangle

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee have been trading thinly veiled shots on social media. Picture: Composite via Instagram, @cyan.boujee24, @mawhoo_

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A social media spat between Amapiano singer MaWhoo (Thandeka Ngema) and DJ-influencer Cyan Boujee (Honour Zuma) has kept South African timelines busy this week. It centres on an alleged shared love interest and a claim about three houses.

Neither woman has publicly confirmed who the posts are about.

It starts with the houses

The conversation took off after MaWhoo said her partner had bought her three houses outright, going as far as stressing the point that they weren’t rentals.

In response to a previous post by Cyan that set her off, MaWhoo shared a screenshot of an incoming text on her Instagram Stories. The message began “My twin!” and ended with the line “I really be having people mad for years.” Many read it as a man reaching out to her while he was publicly linked to someone else.

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee's Instagram feud: Everything we know about the alleged love triangle
MaWhoo. Picture: Instagram, @mawhoo_

Cyan Boujee answered on her own Stories with captions that followed the same pattern, including “My name alone will ruin a B’s whole day.” Gossip pages and fan accounts framed it as a clash over the same man, with some suggesting Cyan had “taken” him.

Cyan then posted a poolside lifestyle clip set to MaWhoo’s song Bengicela, which many read as mocking the singer. MaWhoo shared a cosy photo with a man on her WhatsApp status, captioned “My happiness”. Cyan responded with a video singing MaWhoo’s own verse back at her and telling her to post recent pictures, not old ones.

MaWhoo and Cyan Boujee's Instagram feud: Everything we know about the alleged love triangle
Cyan Boujee. Picture: Instagram, @cyan.boujee24

MaWhoo’s sister, Amahle, reportedly joined in via the comments before later going live on TikTok to threaten the DJ.

The mystery man

Neither woman has named the man; however, netizens have pointed to a senior municipal official mired in controversy.

In a clip circulating on X, Cyan reportedly warned she would confront MaWhoo if they were ever booked for the same gig. She has since posted that she is disappointed in her own online behaviour and needs a break from social media, without saying what prompted it.

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