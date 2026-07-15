Bianca Coster becomes rugby WAG: Social media star weds Stormers centre Wandisile Simelane

South African influencer, actress, and model Bianca Coster has officially joined the ranks of rugby WAGs after her traditional wedding.

Social media personality Bianca Coster has stepped into a new chapter as a rugby wife (WAG) following her traditional wedding to professional rugby player Wandisile Simelane.

The union of the popular content creator and the Stormers centre drew widespread attention (mostly on TikTok), highlighting a beautiful fusion of cultures and modern love stories in the sporting world.

Meet the newlyweds

Bianca Coster, 31, is a well-known South African actor, model, and digital influencer with a strong following on Instagram (more than 230 000 followers) and TikTok.

She has appeared in television productions such as Isitha: The Enemy and reportedly secured roles in national adverts and campaigns. Despite facing challenges from an unrelated, controversial Twitter account that used her image, Coster has built a sustainable career for herself.

Wandisile Simelane, 28, is a dynamic outside centre known for his speed, quick feet, and ability to exploit space. He has played for teams including the Lions and Bulls before joining the DHL Stormers, where he has become a key figure in the backline. Standing at 1.80m and weighing around 90-95kg, the Johannesburg-born player has represented South Africa A and continues to make an impact in the United Rugby Championship.

@biancacoster 🇿🇦❤️🇸🇿 | When two countries collide because of love. 🥹✨ I’ve never been prouder to be a Swazi. 😮‍💨 What a beautiful culture we have! 🇸🇿❤️ Our wedding weekend through the eyes of @Luleka.M 🔥✨ ♬ original sound – Bianca Coster

According to reports, the couple dated for approximately three years, with periods on and off, before deciding to formalise their relationship. Coster shared in interviews that Simelane proposed the idea earlier in the year, leading to lobola negotiations and the traditional wedding.

Celebrating two cultures

The wedding festivities vividly celebrated the couple’s diverse ethnic backgrounds, with vibrant displays of Swati and Xhosa traditions that brought together family, friends, and cultural performers.

Scenes from the celebrations, shared widely on social media, captured joyful energy under clear blue skies.

Traditional dancers in elaborate regalia, including beaded attire, animal-print elements, feathered accessories, and colourful skirts, performed energetic routines in a display of cultural pride.

The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding, which blended Swati and Xhosa heritage, has captivated fans across social media. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__ The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding, which blended Swati and Xhosa heritage, has captivated fans across social media. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster b @shaun_desousa__ Wandisile Simelane with the Coster twins at his wedding. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__ The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding, which blended Swati and Xhosa heritage, has captivated fans across social media. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__ The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__ The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding, which blended Swati and Xhosa heritage, has captivated fans across social media. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__ The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding, which blended Swati and Xhosa heritage, has captivated fans across social media. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster The multi-cultural celebration of Wandisile Simelane and Bianca Coster’s wedding. Picture: Instagram, @ bianca_coster by @shaun_desousa__

Indoors and under elegant marquee tents, guests wore striking traditional garments. Crystal chandeliers hung overhead, adding a touch of glamour to the cultural setting.

One notable moment showed the couple seated together against a green backdrop adorned with woven baskets, with “WB” initials visible, symbolising their union.

Coster looked radiant in her traditional Swati attire, smiling alongside friends and family in coordinated outfits featuring bold colours and heritage accessories. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, singing, and communal celebration.