‘You’ll laugh, cringe and shout’ – Nompumelelo talks ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

'Married at First Sight Mzansi's Nompumelelo Sobopha opens up about saying 'I do' to a stranger and her first impression of husband Hlulani.

Two weeks into its third season, Married at First Sight Mzansi has once again cemented its status as Mzansi’s biggest reality TV talking point, topping X’s trending list every Sunday night and keeping timelines busy well into the week.

The premise remains: a group of singles agree to marry partners chosen for them by a panel of relationship experts, meeting each other for the first time at the altar in the hope of building something real with a complete stranger.

This season’s couples are Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matshediso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, and Prince Zwane and Esethu Seku.

24-year-old entrepreneur Nompumelelo Sobopha spoke to the channel to explain what made her say “I do” to a stranger, her first impression of husband Hlulani Ngobeni, and why she thinks viewers should be tuning in.

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For Sobopha, the decision came down to wanting something different from the usual dating grind.

“I was tired of the usual dating scene and thought, why not let the experts take a shot? Sometimes the biggest risks lead to the best stories,” she says.

She was drawn to the show’s emphasis on intention over instant chemistry.

“I loved that it challenged people to be intentional about love instead of just chasing chemistry. It felt like stepping out of my comfort zone for something meaningful.”

Meeting her husband at the altar

Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni, two of the singles taking a leap of faith on Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3. Picture: Supplied

Sobopha admits that the moment she first laid eyes on Ngobeni caught her off guard.

“I won’t lie, I was a bit shocked! But I was also curious and excited to see where the journey would take us.”

Walking down the aisle, she says, was a blur of emotion.

“A mix of excitement, nerves and ‘Please let this be worth it!’ It was one of the biggest leaps of faith I’ve ever taken.”

What was she looking for?

Asked to describe her ideal partner, Sobopha keeps it simple.

“Someone who’s kind, emotionally mature, funny, and consistent. A man who makes me feel safe enough to be completely myself.”

Ahead of filming, she says she focused on staying grounded despite the mini panic attack viewers saw as she made her way down the aisle in episode 1.

“I reminded myself to stay open-minded, trust the process and embrace whatever came my way… even the unexpected.”

In closing, Sobopha promises her season won’t disappoint.

“People should follow my journey because it’s real, relatable, and full of surprises. You’ll laugh, cringe, and probably shout at your TV a few times!”

Married at First Sight Mzansi airs Sundays on Mzansi Magic.