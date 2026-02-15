‘We worked hard for this’: Big Zulu as Inkabi Records celebrates multi-platinum success

The rapper said he is proud of the label's progress and the impact of its artists.

Inkabi Records, founded by rapper Big Zulu, recently held a ceremony to recognise its artists’ achievements in streaming and music certifications.

The event took place on Friday, 13 February, at ZOR restaurant in Eastgate Mall.

The evening highlighted the performance milestones of the label’s roster, including multiple multi-platinum and gold certifications.

Big Zulu said he was proud of the label’s progress and the impact of its artists.

“We are not just a record label; we are a movement. We are the voice of the people, and last night proved that the world is listening,” he said.

“Seeing my brothers and sisters achieve these milestones fills my heart with pride. This is for the struggle, for the culture, and for everyone who rides with Nkabi Nation. We worked hard for this, and we celebrate it together.”

Artist achievements

Awards were presented to several artists for their streaming milestones:

Big Zulu

Ivolovolo (Ft. Xowla) – 25 million streams (Triple Platinum)

Amacala Othando (Ft. Azana) – 15 million streams (Double Platinum)

Abazazi Bafunani (Ft. Emtee) – 13 million streams (Double Platinum)

Mthulise (Ft. Shwi Mantombazane) – 2.6 million streams (Gold)

S’yaz’Siyizoni – 1.2 million streams (Gold)

Home Sweet Home – 7.2 million streams (Platinum)

Awufuni Ukung’Qoma – 11 million streams (Double Platinum)

Mduduzi Ncube

Dear Ex Yami – 20 million streams (Triple Platinum)

Ngeke Ngimyeke – 11 million streams (Double Platinum)

Lange Linye – 10 million streams (Double Platinum)

Angsakhoni – 12 million streams (Double Platinum)

Seloku – 3.2 million streams (Platinum)

Siya Ntuli

Ama Out (Ft. Xowla) – 1.2 million streams (Gold)

Umbuzo Wodwa – 1.2 million streams (Gold)

Seloku – 3.2 million streams (Platinum)

Xowla

Beng’dakiwe – 5.5 million streams (Platinum)

Gibela – 7.5 million streams (Platinum)

Umsindo Wenhliziyo – 5 million streams (Platinum)

Seloku – 3.2 million streams (Platinum)

Starr Healer

Allowance – 3.7 million streams (Platinum)

Lwa Ndlunkulu

Mnakwethu – 7.2 million streams (Platinum)

Maye (Ft. Dr Buselaphi) – 3.5 million streams (Gold)

Imizwa Album – 40 million streams (Gold)

Nembeza (Ft. Mawhoo) – 5.5 million streams (Platinum)

Notification – 2.7 million streams (Gold)

Seloku – 3.2 million streams (Platinum)

