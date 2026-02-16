Spotify brings audiobooks to make reading easier for busy South Africans

Digital platforms are transforming how South Africans experience books.

As reading habits shift, audiobooks are emerging as one of the most convenient ways to enjoy stories.

Instead of sitting down with a printed novel, listeners can now press play and dive into a book. They can do this while commuting, exercising, or winding down at home.

An audiobook is a professionally recorded version of a book that you listen to rather than read. Narrated by voice actors or sometimes the authors themselves, audiobooks bring characters and scenes to life through performance, tone, and pacing.

All you need is a smartphone, tablet, or computer and a compatible app.

In South Africa, audiobooks are now available directly on Spotify, expanding the platform beyond music and podcasts. The catalogue features bestsellers, new releases, and genre favourites. It includes Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes, as well as Heated Rivalry, Fourth Wing, and You and Me on Vacation.

The appeal is simple. Modern life does not always leave time to sit and read, but listening can fit into the gaps of a busy day.

Whether stuck in traffic, on a flight, or preparing dinner, users can continue a chapter hands-free. The app automatically saves progress, so there is no need to remember a page number.

Spotify Premium Platinum subscribers receive 12 hours of audiobook listening each month, included in their subscription. If more time is needed, users can purchase an additional 10-hour top-up.

To begin, listeners can visit the Audiobooks hub on the homepage, browse new and trending titles, preview short snippets, and save selections to their library for online or offline listening.

A standout feature is Page Match, which lets users scan a page from a physical book and resume listening from that exact point in the audio version. As a result, it creates a seamless switch between reading and listening without losing your place.

Beyond convenience for audiences, audiobooks also support publishers and authors by expanding distribution and reaching millions already active on streaming platforms.

In an on-demand world, audiobooks ensure stories travel with you, turning everyday moments into immersive chapters.