‘I didn’t even have shoes’: Lwa Ndlunkulu on running from home and finding success with Inkabi Records

Lineo Lesemane

15 February 2026

The singer recently launched a restaurant, Amaciko Foods, in Maboneng.

Lwa Ndlunkulu

Singer and songwriter, Lwa Ndlunkulu at Inkabi Records Night of Achievements celebration. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Afro-pop singer Lwa Ndlunkulu recently opened up about her journey since moving to Johannesburg and joining Inkabi Records.

The Mnakwethu hitmaker was speaking at the Inkabi Records Night of Achievements celebration, held at ZOR restaurant at Eastgate Mall on Friday.

She said joining the record label, led by rapper Big Zulu and executive Leroy Khoza, has transformed her life.

“Being part of Inkabi Records since I first came to Johannesburg has been a great journey,” she said.

“When I came to Johannesburg, I did not even have shoes. I only had imbadada [traditional Zulu sandals].”

Lwa said she met Big Zulu and Leeroy soon after arriving in Johannesburg and ended up staying at their studio.

“I stayed in their studio for more than ten months. For about five to six months, they did not know that I was staying in the studio and recording music because I had run away from home,” she said.

“For them to take me in, especially as a young girl from the rural areas, was really a big blessing for me.”

Musical success

Since then, Lwa Ndlunkulu has become one of the country’s most successful Afro-pop artists.

She has earned multi-platinum and gold certifications across several releases, which were celebrated at the event:

  • Mnakwethu – 7.2 million streams (Platinum)
  • Maye featuring Dr Buselaphi – 3.5 million streams (Gold)
  • Imizwa album – 40 million streams (Gold)
  • Nembeza featuring Mawhoo – 5.5 million streams (Platinum)
  • Notification – 2.7 million streams (Gold)
  • Seloku – 3.2 million streams (Platinum)
Lwa Ndlunkulu with rapper Big Zulu and Inkabi Records label executive Leroy Khoza. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Family and giving back

The singer also shared how her success has allowed her to support her family and ventured into food business.

“I have opened a restaurant in Maboneng. We sell traditional food, kotas and play good music.

“I named the restaurant Amaciko Foods after my latest album,” she said.

She said she prefers to keep her personal life private and not share much about what she has done for her family.

“I don’t really like saying what I have done for my family because the only thing I came into the industry to do is offer music and make people happy,” she said.

“I do not want things I am doing for my family now that I am making money to seem like a flex.”

She added that being able to support her grandfather has been particularly meaningful.

“I have been able to do a lot of nice things for my family, especially my grandfather, because he raised me. I am grateful to Inkabi Nation.”

