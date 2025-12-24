Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Black Coffee Foundation donates groceries to more than 600 families for Christmas

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

24 December 2025

01:32 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The foundation will continue its festive outreach on 24 December, with more food parcel distributions planned in Limpopo.

Food Parcels

The foundation’s food relief programmes form part of its broader efforts to address food insecurity throughout the year. Pictures: Black Coffee/ Instagram and Nigel Sibanda

The Black Coffee Foundation has donated grocery parcels to more than 600 families across South Africa during the 2025 festive season.

The donations formed part of the foundation’s Feed the Family, Share the Joy campaign, which focuses on food relief during Christmas.

The recent distribution took place in Soweto, where 100 food parcels were handed out to families in need. The event was held at the Braamfischerville Multipurpose Centre.

The foundation’s project manager, Dimakatso Dinake, told The Citizen that the campaign also encourages and enables others to give back.

“We also provided people who wanted to donate with a platform to do so, and made sure their names were written on the parcels, so recipients knew who they were from.”

She said each parcel was worth about R1 000 and contained basic groceries and household necessities.

Items included bar soap, 10kg of maize meal, 10kg of flour, 10kg of samp, rice, sugar and cooking oil, among others.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini: ‘I did not steal any money’

‘Restoring hope and happiness where it is needed most’

Lungie Maphumulo, CEO of the Black Coffee Foundation, said the campaign aimed to restore hope and happiness where it is needed most.

“Seeing families smile, knowing they will be able to share a meal together on Christmas Day, reminds us why this work matters,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Maphumulo added that the campaign’s reach was made possible through community support.

“The success of this campaign is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together with compassion and purpose.

“We are deeply grateful to every donor, partner and supporter who helped us uplift families across the country this festive season.”

The campaign will continue its festive outreach on 24 December, with further food parcel distributions planned in Limpopo.

The Black Coffee Foundation said its food relief programmes form part of its broader efforts to address food insecurity throughout the year.

NOW READ: ‘I said yes… to becoming Mrs McKenna’: Metro FM’s Faith Mangope gets engaged

Read more on these topics

Black Coffee donations food parcels

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Home Affairs staff overworked? Joburg MMC under fire for approach to crime in the CBD
News Former Gauteng health MEC passes away just months before corruption trial
Crime Call to deploy SANDF in Bekkersdal shot down
News Race, regulation and resistance collide at Hartbeespoort Dam
News Mkhwanazi says Madlanga commission must lead to change in criminal justice system (VIDEO)

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp