Black Coffee Foundation donates groceries to more than 600 families for Christmas

The Black Coffee Foundation has donated grocery parcels to more than 600 families across South Africa during the 2025 festive season.

The donations formed part of the foundation’s Feed the Family, Share the Joy campaign, which focuses on food relief during Christmas.

The recent distribution took place in Soweto, where 100 food parcels were handed out to families in need. The event was held at the Braamfischerville Multipurpose Centre.

The foundation’s project manager, Dimakatso Dinake, told The Citizen that the campaign also encourages and enables others to give back.

“We also provided people who wanted to donate with a platform to do so, and made sure their names were written on the parcels, so recipients knew who they were from.”

She said each parcel was worth about R1 000 and contained basic groceries and household necessities.

Items included bar soap, 10kg of maize meal, 10kg of flour, 10kg of samp, rice, sugar and cooking oil, among others.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘Restoring hope and happiness where it is needed most’

Lungie Maphumulo, CEO of the Black Coffee Foundation, said the campaign aimed to restore hope and happiness where it is needed most.

“Seeing families smile, knowing they will be able to share a meal together on Christmas Day, reminds us why this work matters,” she said.

Maphumulo added that the campaign’s reach was made possible through community support.

“The success of this campaign is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together with compassion and purpose.

“We are deeply grateful to every donor, partner and supporter who helped us uplift families across the country this festive season.”

The campaign will continue its festive outreach on 24 December, with further food parcel distributions planned in Limpopo.

The Black Coffee Foundation said its food relief programmes form part of its broader efforts to address food insecurity throughout the year.

