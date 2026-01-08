DJ Black Coffee 2026: Pentagon holiday vibes and green light to appeal divorce ruling [PICS]

Black Coffee secures right to appeal key ruling in divorce battle with Enhle Mbali - and girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez shares 'Pentagon' pics.

South African music icon DJ Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo) is back in the headlines in early 2026.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted him leave to appeal a 2025 high court ruling that validated his customary marriage to ex-wife, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, and awarded her spousal maintenance.

Meanwhile, Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez, have given fans a glimpse into their opulent lifestyle at his newly acquired R157-million Clifton mansion.

As the SCA prepares to revisit key aspects of the divorce, Black Coffee’s appeal keeps the saga alive, potentially reshaping the financial and legal outcomes.

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali: Ongoing divorce saga

The divorce between Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali has been protracted and highly publicised since the star couple’s separation in 2019.

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s civil marriage took place in 2016. Pictures: Instagram

In October 2025, the Gauteng High Court ruled that their 2011 customary marriage was valid and in community of property, invalidating a later antenuptial contract and ordering spousal support for Mlotshwa.

Black Coffee contested these findings, arguing there was insufficient evidence of a valid customary marriage and that the maintenance award was unjustified.

In January 2026, the SCA granted him permission to appeal, paving the way for a review later this year.

Enhle Mbali opposes the appeal, maintaining that traditional rituals and family negotiations demonstrated compliance with customary law.

All eyes on SCA: Black Coffee divorce could set precedent

This case highlights broader legal questions in South Africa about the interplay between customary marriages, civil unions and antenuptial agreements.

In media reports, analysts note the SCA’s decision could set important precedents for similar disputes.

Luxury living and loving amid legal drama

While the legal battle continues, Black Coffee appears focused on his personal life and career.

In late 2025, he purchased “The Pentagon”, a stunning five-level architectural masterpiece on Nettleton Road in Clifton, Cape Town, for R157 million in cash — one of the country’s priciest residential deals last year.

Recently, girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez and the music maestro’s shared breathtaking photos and videos on Instagram, showcasing the oceanfront villa’s infinity pool, panoramic views of the Atlantic and Twelve Apostles mountains, lavish interiors, private cinema and gym.

Christmas at The Pentagon for DJ Black Coffee and family

The couple, who have been dating publicly for years, spent the festive season there with family, blending relaxation with Black Coffee’s global gigs.

With his thriving music career, new ventures and ultra-luxurious Cape Town pad, the Grammy winner seems undeterred, embracing a new era alongside his model girlfriend.

Gonzalez’s posts left fans in awe, offering a peek into the DJ’s post-divorce chapter. Take a look…