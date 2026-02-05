Black Coffee builds homes for flood victims in Eastern Cape

Black Coffee is using his success to help flood-hit families rebuild their lives back home.

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known as Black Coffee, may spend most of his time behind the decks in cities around the world, but his heart remains firmly in South Africa.



Through the Black Coffee Foundation, the Grammy award-winning global DJ is stepping in where it matters most, helping families in the Eastern Cape get back on their feet after last year’s devastating floods

In Mthatha, bricks are being laid and roofs are going up as the foundation begins building permanent homes for families who lost everything when heavy rains tore through the area.

“We believe in showing up for people in real ways,” said Black Coffee Foundation CEO Lungie Maphumulo. “After supporting families with food parcels last year, it felt important to take the next step. Building homes is about more than shelter; it’s about restoring dignity and hope.”

It’s a quiet but powerful kind of giving, far removed from flashing lights and festival crowds.

This isn’t the foundation’s first response to the crisis.

Last year, when the floods hit hardest, emergency food parcels and basic supplies were delivered to affected communities.

Now, the focus has shifted from short-term relief to long-term solutions, creating safe, solid homes where families can start over.

The housing project is being rolled out in partnership with the TenCo Foundation and ProRoof to build homes that last.

These aren’t temporary fixes, but proper houses designed to give families security and peace of mind after months of uncertainty.

ALSO READ: ‘Your music wasn’t meant for the stage’: Tributes pour in for renowned American gospel singer Ron Kenoly

For residents in and around Mthatha, the impact is already being felt.

New homes

Families who were once living in unsafe or makeshift conditions now have something solid to look forward to.

Each completed home represents a fresh chapter, one rooted in safety, comfort and stability. The foundation plans to extend the project to other flood-affected areas across the Eastern Cape as the year unfolds.

How far it goes will depend on support, but the intention is clear – help as many families as possible move forward.

While he’s best known for his music and global influence, this kind of work has become just as central to his legacy. The foundation continues to focus on practical, people-driven projects that make a visible difference in everyday lives.

The call is now open for brands, businesses and individuals who want to be part of the journey. More support means more homes and more families getting a real chance to rebuild.