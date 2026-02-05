‘Your music wasn’t meant for the stage’: Tributes pour in for renowned American gospel singer Ron Kenoly

Kenoly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for legendary American gospel singer Ron Kenoly, who died earlier this week.

Kenoly was 81 at the time of his death. His family confirmed the news in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Kenoly family confirms the passing of Dr Ron Kenoly on 3 February 2026.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and tributes from all over the world. Celebration of life details will be announced soon,” the statement read.

Born on 6 December 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly was a singer, songwriter and worship leader.

He reportedly became one of the most influential figures in contemporary Christian music, particularly through the global congregational worship movement of the 1980s and 1990s.

Some of his most popular songs include Annointing Fall On Me, All Honor, Sing Out, Give to the Lord and Goodness of God.

Remembering Ron Kenoly

Fans and industry colleagues have taken to social media to honour Kenoly’s legacy and impact on gospel music.

Internet personality Rafael Antunes said Kenoly was more than an artist.

“Ron Kenoly was a minister of worship. Your music wasn’t meant for the stage; it was meant for the altar,” Antunes wrote.

He added: “Songs like Ancient of Days, Jesus Is Alive, and Sing Out have transcended generations, churches, and countries, drawing millions of people into a deeper experience with God.

“His loud, joyful, yet reverent voice became a trademark of celebrations that united faith, musical excellence and the biblical message.”

Ron Kenoly has passed away at age 81.



A faithful servant whose songs helped the Church lift Jesus high.



We thank God for his life and the impact of his worship across generations.

🕊️🎶 pic.twitter.com/kovg4ffI1T — Talk Church (@churchtalkative) February 3, 2026

You can't hear this and still remain the same.



A General in the Lord's army.

Rest on Pst Ron Kenoly pic.twitter.com/WIcyL1pJ6P — Faceco e-wire (@Facecopro) February 4, 2026

Sad to hear about the death of Ron Kenoly.



In the 90s he was everyone’s favourite gospel artiste.



God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/ZzOfLmRiwb February 3, 2026

Ron Kenoly songs will move you bro!!!



These are men who sang gospel songs through the Holy Spirit!!!!



It was a routine every morning and evening to listen to his songs thanks to my dad.



May his gentle soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kGu2C8HA8P — SportsDokitor (Odogwu👆) (@sportsdokitor) February 3, 2026

