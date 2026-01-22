BLXKIE, Maglera Doe Boy, Zee Nxumalo and Kurt Darren to headline Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 stage

Pretoria is about to feel different this March as Mahindra Fusion Fest returns, reimagined.

Mahindra Fusion Fest is back at the SunBet Arena in 2026, and this time it’s not just promising a show, it’s promising a moment.

Headlined by BLXKIE, Maglera Doe Boy, Zee Nxumalo, and feel-good favourite Kurt Darren, the festival is shaping up as one of the most exciting lifestyle events on the local calendar, blurring the lines between music, fashion, and art in unexpected ways.

Unlike traditional festivals built around long line-ups and short sets, Fusion Fest is structured around collaboration.

Think live performances designed to speak to one another, fashion that moves with the music, and visuals that turn the arena into an immersive creative playground.

The idea is simple but powerful: South African culture is at its best when it mixes, overlaps, and refuses to stay in one box.

At the heart of the experience are four carefully curated fusion segments, each reflecting a different chapter of the country’s creative story.

The opening act, Rewind the Revolution, taps into nostalgia without feeling stuck in the past. Zöe Modiga leads the musical journey, joined by Mafikizolo, Kurt Darren, and Claire Johnston, celebrating songs that helped define generations.

The sound is elevated by Imprint designer Mzukisi Mbane’s fashion and the bold pop art edge of Durban-born visual artist Shaun “Damn Vandal” Oakley.

Things shift gears with Hip Hop Most High, easily one of the festival’s boldest concepts. BLXKIE and Maglera Doe Boy take centre stage alongside the Tshwane Gospel Choir, blending street lyricism with spiritual harmony. The result is raw, emotional, and deliberately unpredictable.

Fashion by The Bam Collective and visuals from award-winning illustrator Ndumiso Nyoni ground the performance firmly in contemporary youth culture.

The spotlight then moves to women with Femme for All, a powerful, genre-crossing set that brings together Naledi Aphiwe, Karen Zoid, Nomfundo Moh, and Mariechan.

It’s a celebration of voices, eras, and creative freedom, supported by immersive visual work from international director and artist Inka Kendzia.

Closing the night is All About Now, a future facing Amapiano driven showcase led by Zee Nxumalo, Focalistic, and Daliwonga.

Styled by Munkus designer Thando Ntuli and brought to life visually by Cape Town street artist Bushy Wopp, the segment captures the energy of now while hinting at what’s next.