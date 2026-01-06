From JSE shares to R300k cash, Zee Nxumalo’s birthday wishlist sets tongues wagging

The music star is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, 6 January.

Singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo sparked mixed reactions after sharing her high-value birthday wishlist.

The Thula Mabota hitmaker is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, 6 January.

Nxumalo’s birthday wishlist included a range of luxury and personal items like a Dior bag or sandals, shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), a 40-inch premium-quality wig and an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Other items on the list included Burberry swimwear, payment of registration fees for one of her fans, a Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG and R300 000 in cash.

ALSO READ: Makhadzi discharged from hospital, continues recovery at home

Social media reactions

The wishlist quickly got people talking, with some netizens saying she works hard and deserves it, while others described the list as ambitious. Here are a few reactions from X.

“She’s got the cash and definitely knows someone will get it for her. The girls [who] work hard,” one comment reads.

Another said: “She thinks she is Beyonce this one. She is just a good singer…” one comment reads.

She’s got the cash and definitely knows someone will get it for her. The girls that work hard — Legal Butterfly 👩🏻‍⚖️🦋 (@Corporategirl6) January 4, 2026

JSE🤣 — Mpume Spiffy Rakish Mseleku (@toked_up) January 4, 2026

Zee Nxumalo’s birthday celebration

The singer has since shared videos of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories.

The clips show Nxumalo celebrating at a nightclub, surrounded by fans singing along to her hit song Ngifuna Wena as the MC wishes her a happy birthday.

Zee Nxumalo‘s birthday celebration. Pictures: Instagram Stories/ Screenshot

NOW READ: SABC warns public about fake TV licence inspectors