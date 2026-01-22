Nasty C links up with Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir on new spiritual single ‘Head Up’

Sometimes a song waits for you to become the person who can finish it.

Nasty C is kicking off the year with a release that feels honest, grounded, and deeply personal.

Head Up 2.0, his latest music video featuring the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, isn’t about chasing charts or making noise. It’s about timing, growth, and trusting the process.

The rapper recently shared that Head Up actually started life almost five years ago. Back then, it was just a chorus, but that chorus did exactly what he needed it to do.

“So fun fact, I made this song about five years ago, and it was just a chorus at the time, but that was enough for me,” he said. “It did exactly what I needed it to do for me, and I didn’t finish it until about eight months ago.”

In hindsight, the wait makes sense. Over those years, Nasty C, born David Ngcobo in Durban, went through real ups and downs.

Life happened, and his confidence was tested.

Perspective shifted. When he finally returned to the song, he was no longer the same person who started it, and the music reflects that growth.

Bringing in Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir was a choice that felt natural rather than flashy. The collaboration is calm, intentional, and rooted in respect.

Their voices don’t compete with his words; they carry them. The choir adds warmth, spirit, and emotional depth, turning the song into something that feels almost meditative.

The music video follows that same energy. There’s no overload of visuals or dramatic distractions. Instead, it leans into stillness and meaning, focusing on resilience, faith, and self-belief. It’s the kind of visual that lets the message sink in rather than rushing past it.

For Nasty C, Head Up has always been more than just a song. “Head Up is a very special song to me,” he said. “It’s a motivational song, one that picks me up whenever I hit a low. I made it during a time when I needed reminding that my journey is my own, that my vision matters, and that my time will come when it’s meant to.”

He admits that bringing the song to life now feels like alignment. “Doing it with the Soweto Gospel Choir feels like everything coming together at the right moment,” he added.

The choir shared that same sense of gratitude. In a statement, they described the collaboration as a celebration of unity, saying the blend of soulful chants and hip hop created something powerful, meaningful, and uplifting.

Fans, who had been teased for weeks on social media, weren’t surprised by the emotional impact.

Many have pointed out how the lyrics speak about hardship, perseverance, and a journey that’s been earned, while the gospel influence adds a spiritual layer that hits differently.

With a global legacy that includes collaborations with Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Annie Lennox, Peter Gabriel, and Chris Martin, and three Grammy wins for Blessed, African Spirit, and Freedom, the Soweto Gospel Choir brings undeniable weight to the moment.

The hip-hop artist has netted a collaboration with fast-food chain KFC, while enjoying fatherhood, stage tours, and speaking honestly through motivational videos on his Instagram page.