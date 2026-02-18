Bonko Khoza leads 19th Saftas nominations

The National Film and Video Foundation has announced the nominees for this year's awards.

Actor Bonko Khoza is the most-nominated performer at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas19).

Khoza is best known for his role as Mqhele Zulu in the Showmax telenovela The Wife. He has also appeared in several productions, including iThonga, The Brave Ones, Red Ink and The Nowhere Man.

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) announced the nominees for this year’s awards on Tuesday.

Khoza received three nominations, followed by veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube, who earned two nominations.

NFVF acting chief executive officer Onke Dumeko said the awards remain significant to the country’s film and TV industry.

“Historically, film and television in South Africa have always been at the forefront of keeping the nation informed, educated and entertained,” Dumeko said.

She said the Saftas provide an opportunity to recognise the work of local creatives.

“It is fitting, therefore, that the producers, directors, actors, and all involved in this important job get the recognition they deserve and that they be celebrated for the great work they do,” she said.

Production companies and leading titles

Tshedza Pictures leads this year’s nominations with 24 nods. iThonga received 10 nominations, while Youngins secured six, the highest number for any single production company.

Showmax and Netflix content featured prominently across categories, with iThonga and Youngins among the most-nominated titles overall.

Nominees for Best Actor in a Telenovela include Khoza (iThonga), Pallance Dladla (Queendom) and Sello Maake ka-Ncube (Champions).

Best TV Soap nominations include Binnelanders, Generations: The Legacy, Skeem Saam, Scandal!, and Suidooster.

See the full list of nominees here

Voting and broadcast details

The NFVF said public voting for Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Telenovela or Soap will open on 19 February 2026 and close on 11 March 2026.

The Saftas19 Craft and Main Show Awards will take place on 13 and 14 March 2026, under the theme: “One Story. One Industry. One Future – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Together”.

The Craft Awards will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube page on 13 March.

The main awards will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and SABC 2 on 14 March, with a red-carpet special airing ahead of the ceremony.

