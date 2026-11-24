Four young Mpumalanga men stand accused of allegedly stabbing and killing a 21-year-old Grade 12 pupil outside school.

Four young Mpumalanga men stand accused of allegedly stabbing and killing a 21-year-old Grade 12 pupil outside school premises ahead of him writing his history exam in Mhluzi.

On Thursday, 19 November, a tragic incident happened outside LD Moetanalo Secondary School, where Sphiwosakhe Monate was fatally stabbed during break.

Matric pupil stabbed outside school before exam

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Education, Monate was at school to write his National Senior Certificate (NSC) History Paper 2 examination. However, the matriculant never wrote the exam.

The principal told the department that during break at around 11am, pupils told him that there were people waiting outside the school premises to fight Monate and another pupil.

Shortly afterwards, two pupils informed the principal that the matric student had been stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said on Friday, 20 November, the victim was attacked by a group of men outside the school premises, and he was rushed to a local medical facility, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Masondo said the motive for the killing is unclear, but investigations continue.

Within hours of Monate’s death, the police arrested six suspects, aged between 16 and 20.

Four suspects charged with murder

However, on Tuesday, four suspects appeared before the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court. The court charged Mongezi Hope Madonsela (18), Tebogo Kagiso Mokoena (20), Siphiwe Sithole (19) and Sibusiso Mtsweni (20) with murder.

The matter was postponed to 1 December 2026 for profiling of the accused and a possible bail application. The four remain in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that given the seriousness of the charge, the state intends to oppose bail.

“The NPA condemns in the strongest possible terms the senseless acts of violence that continue to claim lives, devastate families and undermine the safety of our communities,” Nyuswa said.

She added that the NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for victims of violent crime and holding those responsible accountable.

“We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that cases of serious violent crime are prosecuted effectively and that the interests of justice are served,” Nyuswa said.

‘No child should lose his life’

The provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has commended the police for the swift arrests.

“No child should lose his life in such a senseless manner. We commend our members for acting swiftly to arrest the suspects, and we assure the family and the community that investigations will continue until all those responsible are brought to book,” said the general on Friday.

Education department spokesperson Gerald Sambo also said the loss of a pupil during the NSC examination period was tragic.

“The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sphiwosakhe and to all who knew and taught him and wishes them strength and comfort in this time of unimaginable grief,” he said.

“Psychological support will be provided to the affected learners, educators and the bereaved family, and arrangements will be made to ensure that the ongoing examination continues with necessary support and sensitivity for learners at the school.”