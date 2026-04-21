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Singer and ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ winner Brendan Peyper is officially off the market [PICS]

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

21 April 2026

11:57 am

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Congratulations are in order....

Brendan Peyper

Brendan Peyper and his fiancée, Marise van der Westhuysen. Picture: Instagram/@brendan_peyper

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South African singer and Tropika Island of Treasure season 8 winner Brendan Peyper is engaged.

Peyper recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Marise van der Westhuysen. He shared images from the proposal on Instagram.

The couple got engaged on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, and Peyper announced the news on Monday.

“5.04.2026… When the time is right, I, The Lord, will make it happen,” he wrote, quoting Isaiah 60:22 in the caption.

Messages of congratulations have since been flooding in from fans and other celebrities, including Ruben Lambrechts.

Afrikaans pop-country music star

Peyper is known for Afrikaans pop-country music, with songs such as Stop, wag, bly nog ‘n bietjie and Tafelberg vir Twee.

He rose to fame with his debut album, Stop, Wag, Bly Nog ‘n Bietjie in 2015, followed by releases including Meisies Soos Jy, Insomnia and Klim Jou Everest.

In 2018, he competed on Tropika Island of Treasure. He and his teammate, Lisanne Lazarus, won the competition.

He later returned for Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars.

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Peyper has since continued his music and television career and recently released an EP, Troumateriaal, in November last year.

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