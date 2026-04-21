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Nonhle Thema ‘grateful for the outpouring of love and support’ as tributes continue for her mom, Cynthia Shange

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

21 April 2026

01:12 pm

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The veteran actress passed away in hospital on Monday.

Nonhle Thema with her mother

Nonhle Thema with her mother on Zabalaza set in 2015. Picture: The Citizen

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TV personality Nonhle Thema has expressed gratitude for the support she has received following the death of her mother, Cynthia Shange.

Shange, a veteran actress and former Miss Black South Africa, died on Monday, 20 April.

Her family said she passed away in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of the morning after an illness.

Profound loss to the nation and the entertainment industry

Thema shared a message on Instagram, reposting a statement from the South African government.

“As a family, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” she said.

In its statement, the government described Shange’s death as “a profound loss to the nation and the entertainment industry, where she stood as a revered cultural icon.”

“She made an immense contribution to South African film and television, earning prestigious honours, including lifetime achievement awards, in recognition of her enduring impact on the local entertainment sector,” the statement said.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media, with many reflecting on Shange’s contributions to the creative industry.

“A true blueprint for South African grace and beauty. Rest in Power to the legendary Cynthia Shange. You paved the way when the doors were double-bolted. South Africa has lost an icon,” one tribute read.

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“Sincere condolences to her dear ones. She contributed richly to our country’s creative industry and paved the way for many of today’s stars. She leaves us with an incredible legacy. Rest in peace.”

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