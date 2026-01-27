‘A very difficult time for me’: Carolyn Steyn on grief and 12 years of 67 Blankets

Carolyn Steyn lost both her husband and sister in 2025

Carolyn Steyn, wife of the late billionaire Douw Steyn, recently opened up about coping with personal loss while continuing the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative.

Douw, the founder of Steyn City, passed away in February 2025 after a long illness. Eight months later, Carolyn lost her younger sister, Sharon, to cancer.

Speaking at a morning tea event at The Farmhouse in Steyn City on Sunday, 25 January 2026, Carolyn Steyn said she has been struggling to cope with grief.

“It’s been a very difficult time for me in my personal life. Losing my beloved Douw, whose vision is this [67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day]. And then just eight months later, losing my little sister Sharon to cancer.”

She added: “So I don’t know where I’d be or what I’d be doing if it were not for every one of you. I’d probably still be in my bed with my dogs. So thank you for uplifting me over the past year.”

Carolyn Steyn with guests at the 12-year celebration of 67 Blankets. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

12 years of 67 Blankets

Steyn said there was uncertainty about the future of the 67 Blankets initiative after her husband’s passing.

“People said, ‘What’s going to happen to 67 Blankets now that Douw’s gone, and Sharon’s gone?’ Well, let me tell you something, 67 Blankets is going nowhere,” she said.

She said she is proud of how far the project has come since its launch.

“We are knitting nations together, and I’m so proud. The challenge was to make 67 blankets on Nelson Mandela Day in 2014. I thought, okay, doable. But not really. I didn’t have 67 friends.

“So when I put it onto Facebook, it exploded and literally snowballed into a movement. I never imagined that 12 years later, we would have made thousands of blankets for those in need.”

She added that the initiative plans an even bigger event this year, scheduled for April at Steyn City, ahead of the main Mandela Day celebrations.

“We are making blankets that are colourful, innovative, creative – and we’re going to have a lovely event on 21 April. The most beautiful and very special blankets will be displayed there.

“It’s going to be like a gallery of blankets. After that, the blankets will be distributed to orphanages, old-age homes, informal settlements and other communities,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Bantu Holomisa does a perfect impersonation of Madiba,’ says Carolyn Steyn

Knitting and crocheting with purpose

Malcolm David Burroughs, an ambassador with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, also spoke to The Citizen about his decade-long involvement with the initiative.

He said it has been a fulfilling journey for both him and the volunteers.

“I’ve been knitting for about 14 years and crocheting for 12 years. My mother inspired me. We made hundreds of blankets together. After she passed in 2016, I continued supporting 67 Blankets.

“We involve old-age homes, and hundreds of elderly people contribute squares with their hearts. Our team then assembles and distributes the blankets to the less fortunate,” he said.

Malcolm added that crocheting has benefits beyond charity work.

“Knitting and crochet improve motor skills, provide good exercise and keep hands active. 67 Blankets is about giving back. If you receive something, pay it forward,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘I’m deeply grateful to our listeners’: Michelle Constant leaves SAfm after 30 years on radio