‘I’m deeply grateful to our listeners’: Michelle Constant leaves SAfm after 30 years on radio

After three decades behind the mic, Michelle Constant’s exit from SAfm marks the end of an era and the beginning of a bold new chapter,

As South Africans reflect on the legacy of a broadcaster who shaped culture, creativity, and conversation across generations, Michelle Constant has officially signed off from SAfm after 30 years as one of South Africa’s most respected radio voices.

This closes a remarkable chapter in broadcasting while igniting curiosity about what comes next.

Constant announced her departure in December, confirming that her final show on the national public broadcaster aired in December 2025.

For many listeners, Constant was far more than a radio presenter. She was a trusted guide through ideas, creativity, and curiosity. She is best known for hosting The Jetset Breakfast on SAfm’s weekend breakfast slot.

The show carved out a distinctive space on the airwaves, spotlighting South African creatives across disciplines. It featured authors, visual artists, musicians, performers, and theatre practitioners.

What set The Jetset Breakfast apart was its ability to blend culture with curiosity. Alongside interviews with leading creative voices, Constant explored science, innovation, and the extraordinary hidden within everyday life.

Her much-loved catchphrase, “Small Stories, Big Ideas, Massive Inspiration. Shifting the Lens on your World,” became a defining mantra of the show and a reflection of her broadcasting philosophy.

Before becoming a staple on SAfm, Constant played a pivotal role at 5FM during the early years of South Africa’s democracy. At a time when the country’s cultural identity was rapidly evolving, she helped shape music programming. This programming reflected a new, diverse national sound.

Her work during this period cemented her reputation as a broadcaster deeply attuned to the country’s social and cultural pulse.

Announcing her departure, Constant reflected on the journey with gratitude and optimism. “After 30 incredible years, I’ve decided it’s time to step into a new chapter,” she said.

“I’m deeply grateful to our listeners, who inspired us to cover diverse and meaningful stories. We are living in a rapidly shifting world, and whilst we need to continue to tell our stories, how we do it has changed. I am excited!”

Beyond radio, Constant’s career is marked by an impressive portfolio of leadership across business, arts, and cultural sectors.

She previously headed Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) for a decade. During this time, she played a critical role in strengthening partnerships between corporate South Africa and the creative industries.

Her academic background includes an MPhil in Corporate Strategy. This further reinforces her reputation as a strategic thinker with a passion for systems and sustainability.

Currently, Constant serves as the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa. In this role, she continues to bridge business, policy, and innovation.

Her influence extends further through her roles as a non-executive director on the Business Unity South Africa (Busa) Board, the National Arts Festival Board, and the Indlulamithi Scenarios Trust. She also chairs the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) Cultural Committee.

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed internationally. The French government has recognised Constant with two prestigious honours: the French Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite and the French Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. These honours acknowledge her impact on arts, culture, and public discourse.

As she steps away from SAfm, Michelle Constant remains deeply connected to the creative and cultural industries.

Widely respected as a facilitator, master of ceremonies, and columnist, she continues to influence conversations beyond the studio.