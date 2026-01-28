‘I am carrying a lot, and it’s painful’: Khutjo Green opens up about divorce and losing her mother

Green is popularly known for portraying Kedibone on e.tv’s 'Scandal!'

Theatre and television actress Khutjo Green recently opened up about losing her mother and the breakdown of her marriage.

Green, who is best known for portraying Kedibone on e.tv’s Scandal! was a guest on Mapaseka Koetle’s Mommy Diary on YouTube.

She said the past year was emotionally overwhelming following her mother’s death.

“Life is hard. Life is difficult… I didn’t expect to lose the love of my life,” she said.

Green said she has struggled to cope with the loss but often hides her pain.

“It’s been intense. Most times, I am not coping very well, but I show a brave face,” she said. “I am carrying a lot, and it’s painful.”

She added that she has been able to move forward because her mother encouraged her to keep going, even when she was sick.

“She would always tell me, ‘Just go to work, you will find me here,’” Green said.

Marriage and divorce

Green also spoke about her marriage and subsequent divorce.

She said she got married at the age of 25 and admitted the transition was difficult.

“The first two years were difficult because I couldn’t understand why you’re here 24/7.”

She explained that living independently before marriage made cohabitation challenging.

“When I got married, I didn’t know that I was a very spacey person because I literally raised myself, I lived by myself. I was too married to my space,” she said.

Reflecting on the experience, Green said she does not see herself remarrying again.

“I don’t think that I will enter the institution of marriage again. I will enter

into a partnership with someone,” she said.

She added that her ideal arrangement would allow independence while still sharing a life together.

“I will require that we design a house on the same plot. You have your own space. I have my own space. And what connects the two spaces is the kitchen.”

