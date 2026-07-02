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Chris Brown ordered to pay former housekeeper over R200m after dog attack

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

2 July 2026

03:55 pm

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The attack allegedly left the housekeeper with permanent facial disfigurement, scarring, vision loss and nerve damage.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay former housekeeper millions. Picture: Getty Images North America/AFP/File/Jason Merritt

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American singer Chris Brown has been ordered to pay his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, $12.9 million (about R212 million) in damages after she was attacked by the singer’s dog at his California home.

Avila was mauled by a 90kg Caucasian Shepherd while emptying rubbish at Brown’s home in Tarzana in 2020.

She alleged that the attack left her with permanent facial disfigurement, scarring, vision loss and nerve damage.

Jury awards millions in damages

According to Billboard, a jury on Tuesday awarded Avila damages for physical and emotional suffering, as well as medical expenses.

Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who was working with her on the day of the attack, was awarded $885 000 (about R14.5 million) for emotional distress. Her husband, Oscar Olivo, was awarded a further $50 000 (about R818 000).

Brown reportedly testified that he had been preparing to shower when he heard the dog growling and found Avila lying injured.

“The blood kind of freaked me out,” he told the court, adding that he was “in shock.”

Avila filed a lawsuit over the incident in 2021, and a two-week trial was held in June this year.

Ahead of the trial, Brown reportedly accepted partial liability for negligence but disputed the extent of Avila’s injuries. He argued that she was partly responsible for the attack.

Victim grateful to the jury

Avila lawyer, Nancy Doumanian, welcomed the verdict in a statement.

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“We are deeply grateful to the jury for their service and to our client for the courage she demonstrated throughout this difficult journey,” Doumanian said.

She added: “After hearing all of the evidence, the jury rejected those claims and found that she was not at fault. While no verdict can restore what our client has lost, today’s verdict provides accountability and recognizes the extraordinary harm she has suffered.”

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