Foreign nationals nabbed in Limpopo tavern double murder crackdown

The double murder occurred at a tavern in Ga-Selepe village, under the Mecklenburg policing precinct.

Police have cracked a double murder case in Limpopo, arresting two Lesotho nationals in separate intelligence‑driven operations and recovering stolen firearms and a getaway vehicle linked to the tavern killings.

The double murder occurred at a tavern in Ga-Selepe village, under the Mecklenburg policing precinct in the Sekhukhune District, on the night of Thursday, 02 July 2026.

First suspect

According to police, the first suspect, aged 50, was arrested following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by detectives from the Burgersfort and Mecklenburg Saps.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that during the operation, officers received information that the suspect, who had allegedly sustained injuries during the incident, had sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

“The operational team immediately followed up on the information, where the suspect was found with head injuries, positively identified and placed under arrest.

“Although the suspect initially denied any involvement in the murders and claimed not to possess a firearm, further intelligence led the team to the recovery of the firearm allegedly used in the commission of the offence,” Ledwaba said.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol, which was confirmed to have been reported stolen during an armed robbery in Midrand, Gauteng, in October 2025.

Second suspect

Ledwaba said officers seized a white BMW motor vehicle without registration number plates, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

“In a separate but related intelligence-driven operation conducted in Sehunyane village, police arrested a second Lesotho national, aged 24, who was initially charged with contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he was unlawfully in the Republic of South Africa.”

Ledwaba said the investigations revealed that the 24-year-old suspect had allegedly been in the company of the main accused during the commission of the double murder.

“Further investigations also linked him to the revolver that was recovered during the operation. He has since been additionally charged with two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Charges

He said the duo are expected to appear before the Mecklenburg Periodical Court on Monday, 06 July 2026.

“The 50-year-old suspect will face two counts of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, while the 24-year-old suspect will face two counts of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act. Further charges may be added as the investigation progresses,” Ledwaba said.

“The motive for the double murder remains unknown.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the investigating team for their dedication and professionalism, saying “the successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing.”